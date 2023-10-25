Phoenix Raceway renames road to Harvick Lane in honor of its winningest driver

Phoenix Raceway announced today that it will honor 2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kevin Harvick by renaming its Dragstrip Road to Harvick Lane. It also revealed that the retiring star will make an appearance in the track’s midway on Saturday, Nov. 4, one day before he competes in the final NASCAR Cup Series race of his illustrious career.

“It cannot be stated enough how significant and meaningful Kevin Harvick is to Phoenix Raceway and the sport of NASCAR as a whole,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “To honor him with Harvick Lane before his final race is further validation of his legendary racing career and the everlasting impact he’s made in The Valley.”

Harvick Lane is Phoenix Raceway’s primary pedestrian thoroughfare that leads NASCAR fans from the parking lots and GEICO Gecko Campground to its main entrance. It’s appropriate that it’s named after a driver who has won the most races in Phoenix Raceway history. Across 41 NASCAR Cup Series starts, Harvick has nine wins at the 1-mile, doglegged oval. In addition, Harvick is currently on a 20-race streak of top-10 finishes at Phoenix, which is tied with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for the most consecutive top-10 finishes ever at a single track.

The 47-year-old from Bakersfield, Calif., has left nothing short of a legacy fit for a future Hall of Famer. Beginning his Cup Series career by taking over for the late Dale Earnhardt in 2001, Harvick helped continue the winning pedigree of Richard Childress Racing in the No. 29 car for 13 years. In 2014, Harvick made the switch to Stewart-Haas Racing in the No. 4 car and won the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in his first season with the team.

Throughout his entire 23-year Cup Series career, Harvick has amassed 60 wins, placing him 10th all-time in NASCAR history. As a result, he was named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers during this historic 75th Anniversary Season.

Those attending NASCAR Championship Weekend will be able to see the man dubbed “The Closer” one last time before he closes the final chapter of his driving career. At 11:30 a.m. MST on Saturday, Nov. 4, Harvick will participate in a fan Q&A on the NASCAR Experience stage in the Phoenix Raceway Midway. Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey and Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise will also make a special presentation. Then on Sunday, Nov. 5, Harvick will strap-in one final time as he ends his illustrious career in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at 1 p.m. MST. He’ll enter the NASCAR on FOX broadcast booth next season.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

Phoenix Raceway PR