Stafford Speedway Releases 24 Event 2024 Racing Schedule

Stafford Speedway officials have put the finishing touches on their 2024 racing schedule. 24 events make up the calendar from late April to late September, kicking off with the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler April 27th & 28th and wrapping up at the NAPA Auto Parts Fall September 28th.

“We are excited about how the 2024 schedule came together, with a great balance of special events and weekly racing,” explained Stafford CEO Mark Arute. “Our focus continues to be on showcasing our weekly race teams and ensuring our local competitors feel at home every race night.”

NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend April 27th & 28th

The 2024 NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend will once again be one of the biggest short track events of the year and will feature two separate days of racing. The NAPA Auto Parts Duel, two 40-lap qualifying races, will be held Saturday, April 27th and will set the field for Sunday’s 52nd Spring Sizzler®. Also on the card for Saturday will be the Street Stocks, Limited Late Model, and Late Model divisions.

Sunday, April 28th will play host to the highest paying Modified race in the country, the $20,000 to win 52nd running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. The SK Modified®, and SK Light Modified divisions will accompany the Modifieds for a packed afternoon of racing. Race fans will also have the opportunity to meet their favorite drivers at the NAPA Pit Party.

GAF Roofing Modified Masters

New for 2024, the GAF Roofing Modified Masters will be held Wednesday, July 17th. Big prize money will be on the line with Open Modified teams set to battle for a $12,000 to win prize in the 100 lap event. Also on the card that night will be the biggest SK Light Modified race of the year. Dubbed the King of the Crate, SK Light Modified teams will compete in a 40-lap, $2,000 to win event.

Weekly Friday Night Racing

Stafford’s 5 weekly divisions, including SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light Modified, Limited Late Model, and Street Stocks, are scheduled to compete Friday nights starting May 10th and running throughout 2024 culminating with the NAPA Auto Parts Champions Night on Friday, September 27th where the season champions will be crowned.

Special Events



Each of Stafford’s 5 weekly divisions will have at least one special event night beginning with the first of two 40-lap SK Light races on Friday, May 24th, presented by Monaco Ford. The second SK Light double down race will be held July 17th with the GAF Modified Masters. Bonuses for the highest average finishes across both 40-lap events will be awarded. Limited Late Models will go an extra 10 laps on June 14th presented by Riley Generators, Street Stocks will run an extra 10 laps on June 28th for the annual Midstate Site Development Firecracker 30, and Paradiso Insurance returns as the presenting sponsor for the Late Model 50 on September 6th.

Stafford’s top weekly division, the SK Modifieds®, will have 3 special events in 2024 including:

Senators Cup (50 laps) – June 21st

11th Annual NAPA SK 5K (111 laps) – August 2nd

TC 13 SK Modified® Shootout (13 laps) – September 13th

Open Modified Events

Open Modified racing will continue to be a staple on the Stafford Speedway calendar, with 5 events including one event with the Monaco Modified Series:

April 27th & 28th – NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler & Duel

June 7th – Casella Waste Systems Open Modified 80

July 17th – GAF Roofing Modified Masters

August 16th – Lincoln Tech Open Modified 80

September 28th - NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final (Monaco Modifieds)

Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale Monday, October 30th online at StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets. Early discount pricing is available through December 15th. Contact the track office with any questions.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com

