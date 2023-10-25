Fan Voting for the 2024 DAYTONA 500 Trioval Grass Design Kicks Off Today

Starting today, the voting period for the Trioval Grass Design for the 2024 DAYTONA 500 has begun. This serves as the ninth consecutive year fans can cast their vote for their favorite Trioval Grass Design to be displayed during the 66th running of The Great American Race on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Voting is open now through Wednesday, Nov. 1. Fans can visit www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com/2024-fan-vote/ to submit their vote for one of the three creative designs and are encouraged to share their choice via Facebook and X (Twitter). The unveiling of the winning design will take place in January 2024.

A limited number of tickets remain for the DAYTONA 500, NASCAR’s most prestigious event. Those wishing to attend in person should act quickly to book their experience for The Great American Race. Premium hospitality opportunities and UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race admissions are also available for purchase.

For ticket information on the DAYTONA 500, as well as all Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

DIS PR