Weather Forces Friday Races to Sunday afternoon remainder of King of the Green to Be Held Weekend of November 3-5 (Open Practice Still on for Today)

Friday evening racing at Evergreen Raceway – which was to be the first of three days of the King of the Green – is being moved to Sunday afternoon, October 22.

All Friday weather patterns are calling for evening rain showers leaving track officials no choice but to postpone and move today’s events to Sunday.

The track will still have open practice starting at noon and run until 6:00 pm. Pit gates will open at 11:00 am and pit admission is $20.

Sunday will get underway at 2:00 pm with Race #5 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series for the 602 Crate Modifieds, the 4-Cylinder Stocks, Novice and Rotten and Forgotten. Grandstands are $15 for adult admission and open at noon. Pits will open at 10:00 am and are $40.

Also, with Saturday showing on and off rain throughout the day, it was decided to move the remainder of the King of the Green to the weekend of November 3-5.

The Tom Wanick Jr. Memorial for the Tour Type Modifieds will be run on Saturday, November 4. The complete November 4 weekend of events will be released shortly.

Evergreen Raceway PR