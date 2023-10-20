Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway in Lights 5K Presented by Fleet Feet Kicks off Tradition-Rich Winter Events at Iconic Bristol Motor Speedway

The Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet returns for its 13th year on Sunday, Nov. 12, when more than 1,000 festive participants will be the first to tour the region's largest and most dazzling holiday lights display when the endurance race begins at 6 p.m.



The popular run/walk event will wind through the new Pinnacle Speedway In Lights course that has been slightly rerouted for 2023. The 5K will begin near the track’s Entrance No. 2 beside the BMS South Building and make a loop running up and back down the historic quarter-mile Bristol Dragway before returning to the legendary high-banked oval where they will enter the stadium at the track’s pit gate and make a left hand turn down the track’s backstretch in a counterclockwise direction before finally crossing the Home Trust Bank Finish Line which will be positioned just before Turn 2.



This year, participants will be able to see their official times flash up on a big screen when they finish the race as an official timing clock will be positioned near the finish line. In addition to the festive fun spirit that the event has developed over the years there will be plenty of awards presented by Fleet Feet in a variety of categories. There will be awards given to the first male and female overall finishers, and also awards for both male and female finishers in the following age groups (19 and younger); (20-29); (30-39); (40-49); (50-59); (60-69); (70 and older). SCC-Bristol officials also will present a prize for the participant outfitted in the most festive holiday attire. All youth participants who complete the 5K also will receive a commemorative golden medal that can double as a Christmas ornament.



One of the most tradition-rich holiday fun-runs in the Appalachian Highlands region, the Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet is the official kick off for Speedway Children’s Charities-Bristol's annual winter events and festivities and serves as one of the dynamic organization’s major fundraisers.



"The holiday season continues to be our most wonderful time of the year," said Claudia Byrd, executive director of SCC-Bristol. "The season means so much to everyone, and for us, it means it’s a perfect time to give back. We are so thrilled to kick off another amazing winter events schedule with the Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway in Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet.



“There's nothing better than participating in this festive run/walk event for a great cause. And the best part for the participants is they get to be the first to enjoy the beautiful Pinnacle Speedway in Lights showcase with their family and friends. We can't thank our sponsors, participants and volunteers enough for what they do to support our chapter, which has raised more than $19 million throughout its history to support local children in need.”



Once participants tour the updated five-mile Pinnacle Speedway In Lights course and cross the Home Trust Bank Finish Line in the Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway In Lights 5K presented by Fleet Feet they will be able to enjoy some delicious Domino’s Pizza and other drinks and snacks during the holiday themed Home Trust Bank After Party, held in the BMS infield.



Registration is available online. All participants will receive a special commemorative 2023 Mountain Empire Chevy Dealers Speedway In Lights 5K t-shirt. Adults who register early will receive a $5 discount off the $40 registration fee. Child registration is $20.



Participant arrival is scheduled between 4-5:30 p.m., and instructions for parking and packet pickup, which will include each person’s commemorative event t-shirt, will be sent via email a week before the event. The 5K will begin promptly at 6 p.m. ET. All participants should enter the Speedway property through the track’s Entrance No. 1 (North Lot) off Volunteer Parkway (Highway 11E).



On-site registration will be available on the day of the event, at $40 adults/$20 kids, however the commemorative event t-shirts are not guaranteed that day and will be available while supplies lasts.



For more information on SCC's winter events at Bristol Motor Speedway, please visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/ Bristol. For the 27th season the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights, the largest annual fundraiser for SCC-Bristol, runs from Friday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Jan. 6 (6-10 p.m.). The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 per car on Friday and Saturday nights. As always, a sizeable portion of the proceeds from The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights benefits SCC in its longstanding mission to support of numerous children’s organizations in the 18-county area surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway.



For more information or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

BMS PR