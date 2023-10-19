Phoenix Raceway, West-MEC announce partnership ahead of NASCAR Championship Weekend

Phoenix Raceway announced today that it is partnering with Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) to become the new Official Career & Technical Education Partner of Phoenix Raceway, home of NASCAR Championship Weekend.

“We’re super excited to partner with a district as dedicated toward helping students in the Valley achieve excellence as West-MEC,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “With their abundance of innovative programs and opportunities, we look forward to helping prepare students in the community for careers in motorsports.”

West-MEC is a public school district that provides innovative Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. It prides itself on being a faster way forward for students by providing hands-on experiences via industry-standard equipment and labs, experienced instructors, and unique leadership opportunities for students to gain professional skills employers are looking for.

As part of the partnership, West-MEC will receive branding and become the presenting sponsor of the Phoenix Raceway Show Car. Additionally, West-MEC will be focusing on their auto mechanics and other related fields that teach students hands-on learning related to NASCAR career paths.

“The partnership with Phoenix Raceway is truly one-of-a-kind and allows our students to work hands-on in a dynamic, fast paced environment,” said Dr. Scott Spurgeon, Superintendent of West-MEC. “We are most excited for our students to have the chance to put their skills to work in an exciting setting for years to come.”

West-MEC has grown exponentially since its inception in 2003 and is now home to 29 career and technical education training programs and eight Adult Ed programs on four campuses. More than 45,000 students from 49 high schools in the northern and western cities of the Phoenix metropolitan area are enrolled in West-MEC-funded programs.

Only a limited number of tickets remain available for the 2023 NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. The action on Friday, Nov. 3, includes the ARCA Menards Series West championship race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship Race. On Saturday, Nov. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race caps a day that also includes NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 5, following a pre-race concert by Diplo presents Thomas Wesley, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will close the season in exciting fashion. Grandstand seats sold out for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in June, but a select number of infield general admission and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain. Grandstand seats are also going fast for Friday and Saturday’s action, so fans are encouraged to visit www.phoenixraceway.com to secure their seats while supplies last.

NASCAR PR