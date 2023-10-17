Pitbull, Mike Helton, Rodney Childers to Serve in Honorary Roles for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

As his full-time NASCAR Cup Series comes to a close, Kevin Harvick will be honored by several individuals who have made an impact on his career prior to the start of the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced today. Senior Advisor to NASCAR Mike Helton and Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Rodney Childers and his family will serve as key dignitaries in getting the race started on Sunday afternoon. GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar and Trackhouse Racing co-owner Armando Christian Perez, Pitbull, will serve as the honorary pace car official, riding along at the front of the field as the stars of the Cup Series prepare for one of the final races of the season.

“As we honor Kevin in his final race here with us at Homestead-Miami Speedway, it was only fitting that some of the people most important to him in his career join the festivities to pay tribute to his legacy,” said Al Garcia, Homestead-Miami Speedway President. “The Childers family and Mike Helton are the perfect representatives to honor Kevin’s surefire Hall of Fame career.”

Helton will serve as the Honorary Starter for the NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. Helton and Harvick have developed a close bond over his career, and Helton will wave the green flag as Harvick crosses the start/finish line for his final Cup Series race in South Florida.

Harvick’s crew chief Rodney Childers and his family – wife Katrina and twin sons Brody and Gavin – have been named the Grand Marshals for the event. They’ll stand alongside Harvick’s car on the grid to honor Harvick one last time at the iconic track by saying the most famous words in motorsports to signal the field to fire their engines.

Pitbull, also known as “Mr. 305” and “Mr. Worldwide,” will ride along as the pace car leads the field to green as the Honorary Pace Car Official for Sunday’s race. He recently released his new Spanglish album, TRACKHOUSE. The title is a reference to the Cup Series team Trackhouse Racing, which he joined as a co-owner in 2021.

Pitbull is currently performing alongside Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin on The Trilogy Tour, which will canvas North America throughout the fall.

All of the South Florida vibes will be felt at the track as Cedric Gervais is set to provide the pre-race entertainment, while Manu Manzo will perform the National Anthem and Puerto Rican rapper Miky Woodz will serve as the honorary event official for the race.

“It’s exciting to have a group that truly represents the vibrancy of South Florida serve as our dignitaries for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1,” said Garcia. “Cedric Gervais will bring the party atmosphere to pump up the crowd before the race. Manu Manzo will show why she’s one of the best talents in music during her rendition of the National Anthem, and it’s wonderful to have such a popular performer as Miky Woodz join us as the honorary event official during this incredible weekend.

“And Pitbull is Mr. 305. We can’t get any more South Florida than having him help lead the field to green!”

Grammy-winning DJ and Miami Beach resident Cedric Gervais will get the party started as the pre-race entertainment during the Playoff race weekend. Gervais won a Grammy as a producer for best remix for his version of the popular Lana Del Rey song “Summertime Sadness” in 2013. He also has 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and had acting roles in the films “Mile 22,” “Deepwater Horizon,” “Patriot’s Day,” and “Pain & Gain.”

Latin entertainment artist Manu Manzo, who will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the race, was a nominee for Best New Artist at the 2015 Latin Grammy Awards. Manzo released her new album “Luna En Geminis” in May of this year.

Puerto Rican Rapper Miky Woodz will serve as the honorary event official for the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1. Woodz is most popular for his songs “Estamos Clear,” “Alcoba,” “En Lo Oscuro Sin Perse,” and “Tarde o Temprano.” He’s collaborated with other Latin, Puerto Rican, Dominican and Venezuelan artists and producers such as Bad Bunny, Wisin & Yandel, Natti Natasha, Ozuna, Noriel, Farruko, and more. Woodz also has 5.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is one of the biggest Latin music artists in the game today.



Homestead-Miami Speedway brings fans the ultimate summer experience in the heart of fall, with an on-site beach party at the Larry’s Hard Lemonade Beach Bash featuring water activities, beach games, and a live DJ, creating an atmosphere fans will enjoy amidst the action-packed racing. Fans can also explore the Midway, which includes all the merchandise haulers, partner activations, and more.

The NASCAR Playoffs October race weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, Oct. 21, leading off with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Contender Boats 300. The NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 will cap off the weekend’s action on Sunday, Oct. 22.

NASCAR PR