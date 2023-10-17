Speedway Children's Charities Announces Grant Opportunity for Middle Tennessee Organizations

Nashville Superspeedway’s chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, a leading charitable foundation committed to making a positive impact on the lives of children in Middle Tennessee, has announced its 2023 grant opportunity for area nonprofit organizations.

Applications are now being accepted, and interested organizations are encouraged to apply by the grant deadline of Oct. 31.

“In the spirit of racing, where every second counts, we believe that every moment of support for our children matters,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “Together, with the incredible organizations in Middle Tennessee, we can drive positive change and create a brighter future for the youth of our community.”

Speedway Children’s Charities has a long-standing tradition of supporting causes for youth in Middle Tennessee and beyond, and now is working to channel resources toward the most urgent needs faced by children in our community.

To be considered for a 2023 grant, organizations must:

- Have existing 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity status

- Have a primary focus on serving children

- Be located within or directly serve a Middle Tennessee community

Speedway Children’s Charities welcomes applications from all eligible organizations that align with these criteria. Interested organizations are encouraged to submit their grant applications by visiting SpeedwayCharities.org. Priority consideration will be given to organizations helping the homeless, orphan and foster populations and victims of sex trafficking.

Speedway Children’s Charities is excited to work alongside organizations in Middle Tennessee to create a brighter future for our region’s youth, and it looks forward to reviewing applications and collaborating with nonprofit partners to make a meaningful difference in the lives of future generations.

NSS PR