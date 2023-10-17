Phoenix Raceway, Breast Believe and The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation partner to provide mobile mammogram screenings, Nov. 2

In partnership with Breast Believe, a breast cancer awareness campaign of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, Phoenix Raceway announced today that they will be offering complimentary 3D mobile mammogram screenings on Thursday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be two units running simultaneously with Breast Believe partners on-site; one at Phoenix Raceway in the GEICO Gecko Campgrounds hosted by Impact One and the other at the AZ Complete Health Resource Center in Avondale hosted by the Coalition of Blacks Against Breast Cancer. To qualify for a free screening, individuals must be at least 35 years old, not currently breastfeeding or pregnant. Breast implants are not an issue and no insurance or referral is needed.

“We’re exceptionally proud to offer mammogram screenings to women in the Valley and aid in their overall wellbeing,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “Thank you to Breast Believe and The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation for joining our efforts against breast cancer in the community.”

The Breast Believe campaign, led by The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation (TLFF), aims to educate communities about early detection, prevention, symptoms, treatments, resources, and access surrounding a breast cancer diagnosis. Larry Fitzgerald is driven by his mother, Carol Fitzgerald, who passed away from breast cancer in 2003. He has made it his mission to provide funding opportunities, resources, and services for women, men, and families impacted by breast cancer.

“As a breast cancer survivor, I know that year round mobile mammograms and breast cancer awareness in underserved communities are lifelines. They offer hope, early detection, and a fighting chance against this deadly disease", said Danielle Frost, Executive Director of The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation.

The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation understands that breast cancer and its impact doesn’t start and stop in October, which is why they have created an ongoing campaign to support awareness and the needs of women, men and families impacted every day.

To schedule a screening at Phoenix Raceway, please click here or call 480-967-3767 or 800-285-0272 between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MST. Walk ups are welcome from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. MST.

To schedule a screening at the AZ Complete Health Resource Center, visit assuredimaging.com/azch or call 888-233-6121

NASCAR PR