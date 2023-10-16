Inclement Weather Once Again Forces Updates to Evergreen Raceway King of the Green Races

Mother Nature has once again played havoc on Evergreen Raceway and their attempt to get the 2023 King of the Green underway.

This Saturday was a complete washout and Sunday wasn’t much better as on and off rain showers coupled with weepers that cropped up from the heavy precipitation from the day before put the stop to any chance of racing this weekend.

Keeping focused on the task at hand the attention now shifts to this upcoming weekend, October 20-22. The raceway management has had to make adjustments again due to the narrowing window of opportunity.

Friday, October 20, there will be action under the lights with Race #5 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Duel Track Series for the 602 Crate Modifieds. The 40-lap feature is sponsored by O & S Maintenance of Moscow and awards $1000-to-win, $500 for second, $400 to third, $300 for fourth and $200 for spots fifth thru 20th. Plus there is the $1000 Lucky Draw awards of $200 cash to five random finishers. The Crate Modifieds will earn both Series and track points.

The 4-Cylinder Stocks will go at it in a 40-lap/$500-to-win main while the Novice division will contest in their biggest race to date running 20 trips around the 1/3-miler.

The day will begin with pit gates opening at 11:00 am and a noon start for open practice for all classes up until 5:00 pm. Friday night’s racing will get underway at starting at 7:00 pm. Pit admission is $40. Pre-registration is $50 up until the day prior to the race. Race day registration is then $70.

Main grandstands will open at 5:00 pm and $15 is the adult admission ticket.

Day 2 will be the next afternoon, October 21 and headlined by the Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial for Tour Type Modifieds. This will mark the 22nd consecutive King of the Green for the Tour Type Mods which cover a 111-lap distance and pay $3500-to-win, $1100 for fifth, $950 to 10th and $800 to take the green.

Time trials will lock in the top 12 while all others will run in either one or two consi’s depending on car counts. There will be 22 starters via qualifying along with two provisionals. (Provisionals must give up green money). This is a four tire race.

The Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial is a full points paying race which and also decide the 2023 track championship.

Also on Saturday’s race card will be the 81-lap George Wambold Memorial for Street Stocks, the Rotten and Forgotten, East Coast TQ Midgets and a non-winners race for the 4-Cylinder Stocks.

Pit gates open at 9:00 am. Pit admission is $50. Modified pre-registration fee is $100. On race day it will be $120. Street Stock pre-registration is $50 and $70 on race day.

Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 with main gates opening at 11:00 am. Anyone who presents a Friday wristband will receive a $2 off grandstand discount.

Saturday’s racing begins at 1:00 pm. Sunday, October 22 will be used as a rain date.

Day 3 of the King of the Green will take place on Saturday, November 4.

The Evergreen Mods are racing in Twin-30 lap features. Late Models will join in with a 50-lap main. Factory Stocks are contesting 40 laps plus the Legends and Bandolero’s are on the docket and racing in 40 and 25 lap features respectively.

The Twin 30’s for the Evergreen Mods carry full points for each race. Regular points will be given to the Factory Stocks. Late Models will receive ‘show-up’ points.

Pit gates open at 10:00 am. Pit admission is $50. Pre-registration is $50 up until the day prior. Race day registration is then $70.

Adult grandstand admission is $18 with gates opening at noon and racing begins at 1:00 pm.

For a detailed list of King of the Green procedures please log onto the official Evergreen Raceway website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ and Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway PR

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township.