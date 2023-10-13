SMART Modified Tour Event Postponed; Rescheduled for This Sunday, October 15

.Due to weather forecasts calling for rain throughout the day Saturday and showers continuing into the evening, South Boston Speedway officials have postponed the Boone Tractor 199 presented by Massey Ferguson racing program featuring the stars and cars of the SMART Modified Tour and rescheduled the event for Sunday afternoon, October 15.



The first race of the afternoon will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m.



“Making the decision early to move the event to Sunday was made with everyone’s best interest in mind,” said South Boston Speedway Incoming General Manager Brandon Brown. “This gives fans time to adjust their travel schedule and weekend plans and gives the race teams ample time to adjust their travel plans and make necessary preparations for the event.



“We are looking forward to an exciting event on Sunday afternoon and are looking forward to having our fans join us for our final event of the 2023 season,” Brown added.



Sunday’s race day schedule has spectator gates opening at 1:30 p.m. Practice will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 2 p.m. Qualifying is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies are set for 3:15 p.m. and the first race of the day will get the green flag at 3:30 p.m.



Four races are set for Sunday afternoon’s Boone Tractor 199 presented by Massey Ferguson at South Boston Speedway with the Pace-O-Matic 99, a 99-lap race for the SMART Modified Tour powered by Pace-O-Matic, headlining the afternoon’s action.



A 50-lap race for the Carolina Crate Modified Series and twin 25-lap races for the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club are included as part of the event.



Tickets at the gate on Sunday are priced at $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



Among the drivers entered in the 99-lap SMART Modified Tour race are former NASCAR stars Bobby Labonte and Ryan Newman, series points leader Burt Myers of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Brian Loftin of Clemmons, North Carolina who won the April SMART Modified Tour race at South Boston Speedway, Brandon Ward of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jason Myers of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Caleb Heady of Mooresville, North Carolina and Joey Coulter of Concord, North Carolina.



Sunday’s race is a pivotal event for the SMART Modified Tour. After Sunday’s race at South Boston Speedway the top three drivers in the series point standings will be the only drivers eligible to win the series championship when the series hosts its final race of the season on October 28.



Burt Myers leads the series point standings by a 44-point margin over Ward with Carson Loftin sitting in third place 77 points out of the lead entering Sunday’s race. Labonte sits in fourth place just four points behind Carson Loftin, and Brian Loftin is in fifth place, just six points behind Labonte and just 10 points out of third place.



The latest news and updates about the Boone Tractor 199 presented by Massey Ferguson and other South Boston Speedway events can be found on the speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR