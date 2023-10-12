Dover Motor Speedway to host Goodguys Rod and Custom Association’s Mid-Atlantic Nationals June 7-9, 2024

Goodguys, the world’s largest hot-rodding association, has announced its 2024 schedule, featuring 15 events across the country including the Goodguys Rod & Custom Association’s Mid-Atlantic Nationals at Dover Motor Speedway June 7-9.

Goodguys is excited to announce this inaugural event that will be billed as the 1st Mid-Atlantic Nationals and will begin its “summer swing” June 7-9 at the Monster Mile.

“Goodguys has been looking for a place to call home in the northeast for many years now and Dover Motor Speedway checks off all the boxes!” said Andrew Ebel, Goodguys COO.

“Dover Motor Speedway is a first-class facility, with excellent hotel options and amenities in the vicinity. It’s also conveniently situated just a short cruise away from several major metropolitan areas jam-packed with large numbers of classic automotive and performance enthusiasts that are ready to gather for a huge weekend of family fun and entertainment that Goodguys is well known for.”

"Goodguys has been producing America’s Favorite Car Shows for over 40 years,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “We’re very proud to now call them partners and cannot wait for everyone in the mid-Atlantic region to visit the Monster Mile in 2024 for this can’t-miss event.”

Goodguys has traditionally kicked off their event season in March with the LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC, but for 2024, this popular event has been moved to later in the spring to April 26-28 to coincide with the historic Pate Swap Meet, the country’s premier automotive swap meet.

The event will also feature exciting new attractions such as an all-new drift exhibition and Friday night drag racing, the moving of Goodguys CPP AutoCross racing action to the Texas Motor Speedway road course and more in an effort to create an even bigger can’t-miss event for gearheads across the southwest to experience. More details on this new collaboration with Pate Swap Meet will be released in the coming months.

“The overall event will utilize multiple areas of Texas Motor Speedway facility,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “With Goodguys taking over the entire infield plus the Pate Swap Meet spanning the asphalt parking area, it is going to be a very memorable weekend for everyone.”

Every Goodguys event promises something for the whole family to enjoy including a Kids Zone, live entertainment, Nitro Thunderfest with vintage dragsters, the best manufacturer midway plus regional favorites such as burnout contests, lowrider hopping, fireworks and demolition derbies at select events. Vehicles built in 1999 and older are welcome into the show and on Sunday at all National events, all years and models of American made or powered vehicles are welcome to join the fun.

Vehicle registration, spectator ticket information and more details for the Dover Motor Speedway event can be found at www.good-guys.com/man.

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association 2024 Schedule

March 15-17: 14th FiTech Fuel Injection Spring Nationals presented by Grundy Insurance; Westworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Ariz.

March 23-24: 40th Grundy Insurance All American Get-Together; Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, Calif.

April 5-7: 23rd Meguiar’s Del Mar Nationals; Del Mar Fairgrounds – Del Mar, Calif.

April 19-21: 9th Griot’s Garage North Carolina Nationals; North Carolina State Fairgrounds – Raleigh, N.C.

April 26-28: 14th LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals presented by TREMEC; Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas

May 17-19: 18th BASF Nashville Nationals; Nashville Superspeedway – Lebanon, Tenn.

June 7-9: 1st Mid-Atlantic Nationals; Dover Motor Speedway

July 5-7: 33rd Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals presented by BASF; Iowa State Fairgrounds – Des Moines, Iowa

July 12-14: 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG; Ohio Expo Center – Columbus, Ohio

July 26-28: 36th Griot’s Garage Pacific Northwest Nationals; Washington State Fair Events Center – Puyallup, Wash.

Aug. 23-25: 37th West Coast Nationals; Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, Calif.

Sept. 6-8: 26th Grundy Insurance Colorado Nationals presented by Griot’s Garage; The Ranch Events Complex – Loveland, Colo.

Sept. 27-29: 31st Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals; Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 9-10: 34th Fuel Curve Autumn Get-Together; Alameda County Fairgrounds – Pleasanton, Calif.

Nov. 15-17: 27th Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals; Westworld of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Ariz.

NASCAR TICKETS:

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

Grandstand tickets, camping and race-day experiences will be available for new customers to purchase beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

