Reddick Rockets To Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Pole

Tyler Reddick’s hopes of advancing into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 received a major boost on Saturday.

The driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota won the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 with an 81.214-second lap averaging 102.839 miles per hour. Reddick starts Sunday’s race trailing Brad Keselowski – who qualified 19th – by two points for the final berth in the Round of 8. If Reddick wins on Sunday, he'll be locked into the Round of 8 regardless of where his rivals finish.

Defending race winner Christopher Bell rolls off second for Sunday’s Playoff cut-off race, followed by Daniel Suarez, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch.

A.J. Almendinger was sixth, with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs completing the top 10.

Kyle Larson, who conquered the ROVAL™ in 2021 en route to winning the Cup Series championship, will have to start from the rear of the field on Sunday after an accident forced the Hendrick Motorsports driver to a backup car.

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 45 23XI RACING TOYOTA (Pole Winner): “This was what we needed to do, what we hoped for. We put a lot of hope and effort, as all the playoff teams do, into this race. This was as good an outcome as possible. Bubba (Wallace) had a solid day as well. When you look at what both of us need to do tomorrow (to advance in the Playoffs), we’re taking the right steps in that direction.

"My job is really simple, right? It's to go out there and try to put the best lap possible in practice, get a read on the car, and see how it does in qualifying. From there it’s getting a game plan and qualifying. No matter how the race plays off, it’s pretty simple for me. I just go out there and try to nail every corner, nail every lap, and get as many stage points as I can and see what happens.”

TICKETS:

To purchase Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on X and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR