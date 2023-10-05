NASCAR’s Only California Points Race Set for Sonoma Raceway in 2024

The NASCAR Cup Series returns next summer, roaring back to Sonoma Raceway as the only points race held in California all season. The 2024 date for the Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be Sunday, June 9, released as part of NASCAR’s official announcement of its full 2024 season schedule. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will join the NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at Sonoma Raceway for a second year in a row, racing on Saturday, June 8.

Fans will be treated to a weekend full of opportunities to see their favorite drivers compete in the Cup and NXS practice, qualifying and races. Known for producing some of the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest stars and some of the series’ most surprising twists, the NASCAR Xfinity Series is a platform for up-and-coming drivers.

“It’s great to offer our fans the perfect start to the summer with this event weekend,” said Sonoma Raceway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brian Flynn. “We are proud to bring this action-packed event to our enthusiastic fans and love being the only California stop on the regular season schedule.”

The 2024 date remains fixed on the same weekend as this past June and Sonoma will be one of only three tracks raced in the western states, and one of only five road courses run the entire season. Both the Cup and NXS races will run the historically popular chute configuration, adding to the fan experience with more opportunities for passing and on-track action. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will span 110 laps and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race will span 79 laps.

Start times and TV/radio broadcast information have also been announced for both NASCAR events next June. The 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race is set for 12:30 PM PT on Sunday, June 9. The NASCAR Xfinity Series race will begin at 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, June 8. The Toyota/Save Mart 350 will be televised on FOX and broadcast on SiriusXM and PRN, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on SiriusXM and PRN.

Practice and qualifying times as well as support race information will be announced at a later date.

Tickets and camping information for the 2024 Toyota/Save Mart 350 weekend can be found by visiting SonomaRaceway.com or calling 800-870-RACE (7223).

Sonoma Raceway PR