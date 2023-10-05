World Wide Technology Raceway’s third annual NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 set for Sunday, June 2, 2024

NASCAR today released the 2024 schedules for its three premier series. World Wide Technology Raceway’s third annual Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race once again will occupy the traditional first weekend of June.

The NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 is slated for Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. Central. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series 200 (along with Cup Series practice and qualifying) will take place on Saturday, June 1, at 12:30 p.m. Central. The Cup Series race will air live on FS1 and the Truck event will be seen on FOX. The NASCAR Cup Series played to sold-out grandstands at WWTR in both 2022 and 2023.

“We are proud to host the cars and stars of the NASCAR Cup Series again in 2024 after the resounding success of the Enjoy Illinois 300 in 2022 and 2023,” said Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of World Wide Technology Raceway. “We strongly believe in date equity and hosting the event the first weekend of June for three consecutive years firmly establishes a tradition for race week in the Metro East and St. Louis region.

“We continue to evolve from our findings and constant communication with our loyal fans and community supporters. Once again in 2024, NASCAR weekend will include an incredible line-up of national recording artists for the Confluence Music Festival, the JJK 5K to benefit the Jackie-Joyner Kersee Foundation, and all of the spectacular fan enhancements that make World Wide Technology Raceway unique.”

The Confluence Music Festival concerts are included in the price of admission. Special Friday activities will be announced soon, and they will be available exclusively to those who secure their tickets by December 31, 2023. WWTR’s NASCAR Race Week celebrations will include the Fanfest and NASCAR hauler parade, as well as other events throughout the St. Louis-Metro East region.

Tickets for WWTR’s 2024 NASCAR Weekend are on sale now and 2023 ticketholders will have until November 1, 2023, to renew their seats. A 10% down payment will hold fans’ ticket reservations. The 10% down payment will place fans on a monthly bill plan and spread their payments out over five months: November 15, January 15, February 15, March 15 and April 15.

For tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR