Bristol Motor Speedway Thunders Back to the Future With 2024 Food City 500 Weekend

Iconic Bristol Motor Speedway will host two Cup Series races on concrete in 2024 it was announced today by NASCAR and track officials, including a special late ’80s-early ’90s-themed Food City 500 weekend in March that will showcase the sport in a time warp that will send it back to the future.



The Food City 500 is moving up on the calendar to St. Patrick’s Day weekend, March 16-17, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series opening the action with the Weather Guard Truck Race on Saturday night under the lights (8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio), March 16, to set the stage for the much-anticipated return of Sunday afternoon Cup Series racing on Bristol’s famed all-concrete high banks with the Food City 500 (3:30 p.m., FOX, PRN Radio).



Food City, with 150 grocery store locations across five southeastern states, is the second-longest entitlement sponsor in the Cup Series in NASCAR history and Bristol’s longest-tenured entitlement partner. This will be the 32nd year that Food City will serve as the sponsor of the spring Cup race at Bristol and the grocery retailer’s 37th year of overall involvement in NASCAR racing at Bristol.



As a fitting tribute to Food City’s long-term commitment and undying support for more than three decades, Bristol has unveiled a nostalgic logo for the race that is a flashback to the original design used for the inaugural Food City 500 in 1992. Track officials are planning many special activities, tributes, legends appearances and music performances to commemorate Food City’s longevity as a dynamic partner and to also turn back the clock to that special period in time in some imaginative and entertaining ways throughout the race weekend.



“We have been extremely blessed to have such a wonderful partner like Food City by our side for more than three decades to make our spring NASCAR Cup Series race one of the most popular stops on the circuit,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “NASCAR Nation is in for a real treat this spring when we go back to the future to 1992 and celebrate the beginnings of our partnership with our friends at Food City by having some fun in a nostalgic way with the Food City 500. NASCAR fans and many in the industry have said they wanted to see a return of the tradition-rich Sunday afternoon racing on Bristol’s famed concrete high-banks and we are happy to deliver. We are looking forward to a thrilling race weekend in March.”



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend will be held Sept. 19-21, and continue to serve as the elimination race for the Round of 16 Playoffs for the Cup Series on Saturday night, Sept. 21 (7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The race weekend will open with the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff race (8 p.m., FS1, MRN Radio) on Thursday night, Sept. 19. The Food City 300 (7:30 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio), under the lights on Friday the 20th, will return to its familiar spot as the Xfinity Series regular season finale.



“America’s Night Race weekend will move one weekend later in September and continue to feature pivotal NASCAR Playoff racing in the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series and we are proud to once again host the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series,” Caldwell said. “The crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race will remain in its traditional spot as the elimination cut-off race for the Round of 16 Playoffs in the Cup Series.”



To purchase tickets to any of the scheduled races during the Food City 500 weekend in March or the Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend in September, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website, or call the BMS Ticket Service Center at (866) 415-4158.



2024 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Schedule



Saturday, March 16

Weather Guard Truck Race

Craftsman Truck Series

8 p.m., FS1/MRN



Sunday, March 17

Food City 500

Cup Series

3:30 p.m., FOX/PRN



Thursday, Sept. 19

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Craftsman Truck Series, race two in Round of 10 Playoffs

8 p.m., FS1/MRN



Friday, Sept. 20

Food City 300

Xfinity Series, regular season finale

7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN



Saturday, Sept. 21

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Cup Series, Round of 16 Playoff elimination race

7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN

