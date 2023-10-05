Talladega Superspeedway Once Again Set to Host Fall NASCAR Playoffs Triple-Header Weekend in 2024

NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway twice in 2024 as the sanctioning body today released the full schedule for next year, with drivers and teams tackling NASCAR’s biggest and baddest track in April and setting up a Playoff showdown for all three national series in October.

Talladega returns to its place as a Playoff thriller for the trio of series, ensuring fans will get to see a full weekend of racing for the championship, beginning with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Friday, Oct. 4. The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will continue their march in the postseason on Saturday, Oct. 5, before the NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend on Sunday, Oct. 6 with its Playoff showdown.

“Talladega has always been a staple on the NASCAR schedule, with so many historic and incredible racing moments taking place at this track,” said Brian Crichton, Talladega Superspeedway Track President. “We showed this past weekend how exciting Playoff racing is at Talladega, and we are thrilled we get to welcome back a full weekend of championship battles for our fans on our high banks next season.”

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Talladega Superspeedway:

April 20 – 21

Saturday, April 20 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 (4:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. CT; FOX, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 21 – NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 (3:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. CT; FOX, MRN/SiriusXM)

Oct. 4 – 6

Friday, Oct. 4 – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 (5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Oct. 5 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Oct. 6 – NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 (2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

Kyle Busch reigned victorious at the 2.66-mile track in April this year, earning his second win of the 2023 season with his new team at Richard Childress Racing in an intense pair of overtime restarts.

Ryan Blaney captured the win at Talladega only days ago, punching his ticket into the next round of the Cup Series Playoffs. The No. 12 Team Penske Ford crossed the finish line about a foot ahead of Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford to claim victory in an electrifying final 10-lap push, marking Blaney’s third win at the superspeedway.

NASCAR racing is back at Talladega Superspeedway in 2024 with the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series racing the third weekend in April, followed by a NASCAR Playoffs triple-header in October. Next year, Talladega Superspeedway joins Kansas Speedway and the Charlotte ROVAL in the Round of 12 of the Xfinity Series Playoffs to continue a competitive road to a championship.

