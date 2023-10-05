Michigan International Speedway Returns as Host for Late Summer NASCAR Race Weekend in 2024

Michigan International Speedway will continue to host an August NASCAR race weekend as the sanctioning body today released its full schedule for 2024.

The two-mile D-shaped track will host both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series on the third weekend of August, placing it later in the regular season schedule and setting it up as one of the final races for the Cup Series before the Playoffs.

“Coming off the incredible atmosphere from the 2023 NASCAR race weekend at Michigan, we couldn’t be more thrilled to have the stakes raised for the Cup Series with the 2024 NASCAR schedule announcement,” said Joe Fowler, President of Michigan International Speedway. “Our fans will experience an added level of intensity in the third-to-last race of the regular season as they enjoy the late summer weekend at MIS.”

In 2023, Michigan kicked off the final four races of the Cup Series regular season. Next season, only Daytona International Speedway and Darlington Raceway will remain in the regular season after Michigan’s Cup Series date, placing even more importance on its role in setting the championship field.

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekend at Michigan International Speedway:

Aug. 17 – 18

Saturday, Aug. 17 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo ® 250 (3:30 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Aug. 18 – NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Last time at Michigan, the fans brought an undeniable energy as drivers took to the track in an action-packed battle.

Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. were in a close fight for the lead in the final laps of the FireKeepers Casino 400, with the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing driver holding off Truex to take the win. Buescher’s win in Michigan marked back-to-back victories for him, as team co-owner and Michigan native Brad Keselowski finished in the top-five.

Fans can purchase tickets for the 2024 FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR race weekend at Michigan International Speedway at www.mispeedway.com.

To view the full NASCAR schedule for 2024, please visit www.nascar.com/schedule.

MIS PR