Martinsville Speedway to Host Pair of Triple-Header NASCAR National Series Race Weekends in 2024

Martinsville Speedway will once again host two NASCAR national series triple-header race weekends in 2024, featuring a spring clash on the half-mile track and then a fall weekend that will set the Championship 4 field for all three national series as NASCAR releases the full schedule for 2024.

The famed short track will welcome drivers and teams back April 5-7 and again Nov. 1-3 for the final races in the NASCAR Playoffs before the Championship Races at Phoenix Raceway. With the return of the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series fall race, next year will be the first season that Martinsville Speedway will host two weekends featuring all three national series.

“We’re thrilled that our fans at Martinsville Speedway will get to see two full NASCAR race weekends in 2024, including the action-packed, penultimate race of the season for all three national series,” said Clay Campbell, President of Martinsville Speedway. “Both Martinsville and NASCAR have such rich and intertwined histories spanning over 75 years, and we take great pride in welcoming some of the best fans in motorsports to our venue.”

Below are the dates, times and broadcast partners for the 2024 NASCAR race weekends at Martinsville Speedway:

April 5 – 7

Friday, April 5 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, April 6 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (7:30 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 7 – NASCAR Cup Series (3:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

November 1 – 3

Friday, Nov. 1 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (6:00 p.m. ET; FS1, MRN/SiriusXM)

Saturday, Nov. 2 – NASCAR Xfinity Series (3:00 p.m. ET; USA Network, MRN/SiriusXM)

Sunday, Nov. 3 – NASCAR Cup Series (2:00 p.m. ET; NBC, MRN/SiriusXM)

In 2022, Martinsville Speedway celebrated its 75th Anniversary, with NASCAR celebrating its diamond year in 2023, showcasing the decades-long relationship the sanctioning body has had with the famous Virginia short track. Martinsville Speedway is the only track that still remains on the NASCAR schedule since its very first season in 1948.

The 2023 spring race at Martinsville saw Kyle Larson take the checkered flag with a commanding race lead of 4.142-seconds, marking the 2021 Cup Series Champion’s first win at Martinsville Speedway and first Grandfather clock trophy.

The 2023 fall Playoffs race will feature the Xfinity Series and Cup Series, with drivers fighting in their final chance to secure a spot in the Championship 4. The race weekend kicks off on Thursday, Oct. 26, with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship race, then continues on Saturday night, Oct. 28, in the Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250.

Then, on Sunday, Oct. 29, Playoff drivers will put everything on the line in the final race to the Championship in the Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

Fans can purchase tickets to the 2023 NASCAR Playoffs Race Weekend via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Tickets are also on-sale for the 2024 Spring race at Martinsville Speedway.

To view the entire 2024 NSCAR schedule, visit www.nascar.com/schedule.

Martinsville Speedway PR