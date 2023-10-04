There’s ‘More In '24’ at Dover Motor Speedway, which hosts next NASCAR tripleheader weekend April 26-28

Dover Motor Speedway once again hosts America’s best drivers, along with fun and excitement for the entire family, in 2024 when NASCAR returns to the Monster Mile on April 26-28.



Continuing a Delaware tradition that began in 1969, the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) on Sunday, April 28 is the centerpiece of the weekend.

Fans can look forward to an improved experience entering the grandstands in 2024, as well as the Monster Mile’s traditional emphasis on its Fan Zone shows, interactive displays, free concerts and regional food favorites.

“We can’t wait to welcome NASCAR Nation back to the Monster Mile in April,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover Motor Speedway’s president and general manager. “Since last spring we’ve been working to advance our grandstand access process, with a focus on ease of entry and security checkpoints as well as more food and beverage availability. We look forward to debuting these areas next year.

“It’s not only the action on the World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval that makes a Dover weekend a one-of-a-kind experience, but also all the free, fun entertainment outside the grandstands that truly makes the Monster Mile a must-see stop for all fans. Make sure to follow our social channels to receive all track updates leading up to our NASCAR weekend!”

Planned property upgrades include:

FAST TICKET SCANNING AT GATES: Tickets to be scanned in new areas away from the grandstands, easing the process of moving toward your seats, with new technology, trained staff and improved locations.



Tickets to be scanned in new areas away from the grandstands, easing the process of moving toward your seats, with new technology, trained staff and improved locations. HIGH-SPEED SECURITY SCREENING: All security checkpoints to be separate from grandstand gates, extended around Fan Zone, Monster Monument and concert stage giving fans peace of mind as they explore all the fun and excitement on the property.



All security checkpoints to be separate from grandstand gates, extended around Fan Zone, Monster Monument and concert stage giving fans peace of mind as they explore all the fun and excitement on the property. CHEF-INSPIRED FOOD & BEVERAGE OFFERINGS : World-class chefs put their personal touches on regional favorites, with more options inside and outside of ticketed areas.



World-class chefs put their personal touches on regional favorites, with more options inside and outside of ticketed areas. NEW TICKET & EVENT INFO LOCATIONS : Get answers to your questions, review your accounts and more at updated spots around the property, with less waiting time and the opportunity to secure 2025 tickets and a free gift!



Get answers to your questions, review your accounts and more at updated spots around the property, with less waiting time and the opportunity to secure 2025 tickets and a free gift! NEW & EXPANDED MERCHANDISE LOCATIONS : All-new Monster Mile T-shirts, hats and souvenirs to be available through Summit Merchandising, as well as more areas to purchase NASCAR and driver-centric items.



All-new Monster Mile T-shirts, hats and souvenirs to be available through Summit Merchandising, as well as more areas to purchase NASCAR and driver-centric items. LARGEST FAN ZONE IN MONSTER MILE HISTORY: More live music, interactive activations, free entertainment, driver Q&As, autograph sessions, fireworks, movie night, live trivia, cornhole and the return of the White Lightning Bar + Arcade as well as the always popular micro wrestling shows. Visit com to follow all Monster Mile Fan Zone announcements.



More live music, interactive activations, free entertainment, driver Q&As, autograph sessions, fireworks, movie night, live trivia, cornhole and the return of the White Lightning Bar + Arcade as well as the always popular micro wrestling shows. Visit to follow all Monster Mile Fan Zone announcements. CAMPGROUND IMPROVEMENTS & MORE ENTERTAINMENT : New lot locations with hard surfaces, upgraded access roads with expanded tree coverage, more camper parties/events as well as exclusive activities.



New lot locations with hard surfaces, upgraded access roads with expanded tree coverage, more camper parties/events as well as exclusive activities. MORE RESERVED PARKING AREAS: Conveniently located for easier entry and exit experiences.

NEW CUSTOMERS: Grandstand tickets, camping and race-day experiences will be available for new customers to purchase beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

The Monster Mile’s full 2024 race schedule includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race

General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race Saturday, April 27: A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Visit DoverMotorSpeedway.com to register for the Speedway’s email list to receive updates and announcements.

The Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@MonsterMile), X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (@MonsterMile) and Instagram (@MonsterMile). Keep up with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.

DMS PR