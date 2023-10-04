NASCAR Returns to Spring Tripleheader Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway in 2024

Texas Motor Speedway will return to its traditional spring NASCAR dates in 2024, with all three national series competing over three days during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weekend, April 12-14.

The move to the spring dates will provide cooler temperatures and a better overall experience for fans and competitors alike. This year's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weekend, Sept. 23-24. saw temperatures near triple digits despite the event being held during the first two days of fall.

The race weekend will begin Friday, April 12, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM), followed Saturday, April 13, by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 (12:30 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM), and culminating with the Sunday, April 14 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

"We work for the fans, and we heard them," said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President & General Manager Mark Faber. "The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race weekend move from late September to mid-April will make for cooler temperatures, which should create even better competition on the track and a better experience for our race fans.

"We're also very excited about having all three NASCAR national series together again at Texas Motor Speedway, allowing us to expand to a third day of racing with Friday night's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250. The additional day of on-track activity allows us to provide that much more entertainment value for our fans and activation for our stakeholders."

Complete schedules for on-track competition and fan entertainment during the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race weekend will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 weekend, Texas Motor Speedway has a full calendar of motorsports, automotive, and entertainment events for 2024, including:

· Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival

· Goodguys Rod & Custom Shows

· FuelFest

· Holley LS Fest

· Bandas y Trocas

· Pate Swap Meet

· Universal Fairs

· Multiple Driving Schools - NASCAR Racing Experience, Team Texas

· Speedway Children's Charities Tree Lighting & Diner with Santa

· Gift of Lights

Event tickets and camping for Texas Motor Speedway's 2024 major event season are on sale now. Save up to 33 percent versus purchasing individual tickets, take advantage of interest-free monthly payments, get the best seat selection, and more. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

Texas Motor Speedway's always-busy events schedule is well underway. Upcoming events in 2023 include Speedway Children's Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11), Bandas y Trocas (Oct. 14) and Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the Speedway Children's Charities Tree Lighting Ceremony, dinner with Santa, and family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR