Championship Night Hits Delta Speedway This Saturday Oct 7

The latest chapter in the storied history of Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union will be written during Saturday night’s championship night, with Sacramento’s Austin Wood looking to become the fifth consecutive sweeper of the winged Super 600 and Non-Wing Micro Sprint championships on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton. Championships are also on the line in the Jr. Sprints and Restricted divisions on Saturday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Each of the coveted championships will pay $1000-to-win.



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Wood looks to join 2016 champion Brandon Carey of Ripon, 2019-21 six-time champion Caden Sarale of Stockton, and 2022 champion Nikko Panella in completing the sweep of winged and non-wing micro sprint action at Delta Speedway. The feat once thought improbable has become a mainstay feature of the championship competition at the speedway. Prior to 2016, no driver had won two championships in a single season dating back to the track’s opening in 1987.



Carey’s sweep followed three consecutive winged championships from 2004-06. Sarale had already been a champion twice before his historic streak and Panella had four championships under his belt before the 2022 sweep. Wood, however, aims to complete the 2023 sweep with no prior Delta track titles on his resume.



In Super 600, Wood has won twice and enjoys a 26-point lead over Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley, Panella, and Rocklin’s Tucker LaCaze rounds out the top-five. A 30-lap feature for $500 to win is on tap.



The Non-Wing cushion for Wood is a bit larger thanks to an outstanding six-win season. Wood’s performances have boosted his lead to 38-markers over Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos. Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff, Mattix Salmon of Fresno, and Pahule are also in pursuit. A 30-lap feature for $500 to win awaits for the wingless warriors.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward will close out the 2023 Restricted championship in Saturday’s 25-lap feature which pays $300 to win. Ward’s four wins give him a 65-point lead over 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta. Josiah Vega of Antioch, Hayden Stepps of Oakdale, and Brody Rubio of Manteca round out the top-five.



Briggs Davis will join Nikko Panella and Lucas Mauldin in the history books as a back-to-back Jr. Sprints champion. Davis has left little doubt of his championship intentions with nine victories in the 20-lap, $200 to win features for the speedway’s youngest drivers. Heston Stepps of Oakdale, Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta, David Anderson of Clayton, and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights have been in pursuit all season long.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, Clean Brothers Site Services, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR