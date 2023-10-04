WWE’s Liv Morgan Named Grand Marshal, Kurt Busch to Serve as Honorary Starter

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been named Grand Marshal for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while two-time Charlotte winner Kurt Busch will serve as Honorary Starter for the pivotal NASCAR Playoffs showdown.

Morgan, The New York Post’s 2022 Female Breakout Wrestler of the Year, is no stranger to the big stage, having already earned a WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and two WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in her career. On Sunday, she’ll set the stage for a clash of NASCAR titans as she gives the command to fire engines before drivers take to the innovative 17-turn, 2.28-mile course for the sixth running of the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

“The same qualities that make a great WWE champion – passion, commitment and dedication – are what NASCAR’s best will need to survive Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400,” Morgan said. “I can’t wait to be there to see all the action, hang out with the fans and find out who’s got what it takes to bring home the win.”

Among his 34 career Cup Series wins, Busch took the checkered flag at both the NASCAR All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte in 2010. He still holds the record for the fastest qualifying lap ever at the track (27.167 seconds at 198.771 mph on the oval configuration). While he announced his retirement from Cup Series racing earlier this year, Busch will take in the start of Sunday’s 109-lap Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 from the flag stand as Honorary Starter.

Additional dignitaries for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 include:

Presentation of Colors: Burlington Fire Department Honor Guard

Burlington Fire Department Honor Guard Invocation and National Anthem: Matthew West, Five-time GRAMMY® nominee

Dignitaries for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina:

Honorary Starter: June Mangum, Blue Cross NC and 20-year breast cancer survivor

June Mangum, Blue Cross NC and 20-year breast cancer survivor Grand Marshals: Patrice Bidgood, six-year breast cancer survivor; Destiny Medlin, four-year breast cancer survivor

Patrice Bidgood, six-year breast cancer survivor; Destiny Medlin, four-year breast cancer survivor Presentation of Colors: 111th Civil Air Patrol

111th Civil Air Patrol Invocation: Rev. Doc. Major Stewart, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church

Rev. Doc. Major Stewart, Mt. Sinai Baptist Church National Anthem: Cassandra Kliewer

A full weekend of fun kicks off with Fan Friday, featuring an autograph session and driver appearances by Joe Gibbs Racing’s defending Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 winner Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., plus Xfinity Series stars John Hunter Nemechek and Sammy Smith at the Toyota Racing Experience. Fans will also be treated to a unique hauler parade through the fan zone before legendary country music star Tim Dugger takes the stage.

Saturday, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will battle for victory in the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Fans will be treated as a lineup of entertainment will flood America’s Home for Racing with a live show by Door, Bumper, Clear, and an electrifying performance by the fan-favorite cover band, Alter Ego.

Multi-platinum country music superstar Riley Green will open the final day with a pre-race infield performance guaranteed to get fans revved up as the NASCAR Cup Series will face off in the pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

TICKETS:

To purchase Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR