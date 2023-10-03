11th Annual Short Track Shootout Pays $10K to Win This Saturday Night at Madera

Madera Speedway will pay $10,000 to win, while the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model championship is also on the line, during Saturday’s 150-lap, 11th annual Short Track Shootout powered by Mission Foods. The culmination of the 2023 MAVTV-televised Late Model season attracts the best in the west to chase the five-figure payday. Championships will also be crowned in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models, INEX Legends Tour Series, and INEX Bandoleros.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Adult tickets are just $25, seniors are $20, youth ages 6-12 are $15 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Heat races will be held at 4:30pm followed by the $1,000 to win B-Main event. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6pm.



Las Vegas’ Kyle Keller, the 2022 Pro Late Model series champion, will be on the hunt for his third consecutive Short Track Shootout triumph with a chance to join “Mr. October” Eric Holmes in the three-time winners club.



The 2023 Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models has only had two repeat race winners all season and both have plenty to race for in Saturday’s championship event. Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith trails Fresno’s Tyler Herzog by just 10 markers in the standings after winning during Military Tribute Night in May and in the Summer Speedfest in July. Herzog has one victory this season at the Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White, and Blue Classic in June. Keller is the other repeat winner this season.



Shelden Cooper won round seven in August to remain mathematically in the mix for the championship with a 38-point deficit. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell and season-opening winner Robbie Kennealy of Madera round out the top-five in the standings.



Pre-entries includes drivers from all over the west expressing intentions to battle for the win. 2023 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model points leader Vito Cancilla of Martinez will attempt to be the youngest starter in race history, just six days after his 12th birthday. Dylan Zampa continues his search for the $10,000 prize after winning back-to-back All American Speedway championships in Pro and Super Late Models.



The Napa driver is joined by a host of valley favorites with Altamont, Stockton, and Madera experience under their belts including Stockton champions JoJo and Joey Stearns, third-generation driver Ross Strmiska, Oakdale’s Blaine Rocha, and Greg Potts.



Southern California will have representation from drivers such as Scott and Nash Youngren. Justin Johnson won twice during the 2023 NASCAR Late Model season at the Las Vegas Bullring and previously won a Lucas Oil Modified race during the 2018 Short Track Shootout at Madera.



Troy Ermish of Fremont makes a highly-anticipated return to circle track competition. Ermish has a career-best finish of second at Madera Speedway with the SRL Southwest Tour in 2007.



Former Madera Late Model champion Jason Aguirre and former Mini Super Toyota standouts Shaun and Ryan Reynolds are also planning returns to Madera this Saturday.



The Short Track Shootout is a 150-lap feature over a pair of segments. A 100-lap segment opens the race followed by a break for interviews and adjustments. A 50-lap race to the finish will follow. Drivers will also compete in a 30-lap B-Main paying $1,000-to-win.



Seven-time 2023 race winner Vito Cancilla aims to close out the championship in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models on Saturday night. Cancilla’s lead is just 26-points, however, after Wilton’s Chase Hand has accumulated a perfect eight-for-eight runner-up finishes.



Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew is third in the standings with one win. He has a 21-point cushion over fourth running Joey Kennealy of Madera. Cameron Carraway of Castro Valley rounds out the top-five.



The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series races in 70-lap main events. They will race for 40-laps before the scheduled Mission Racing Style Tortilla Chips halfway break. A 30-lap race to the finish determines the winner.



INEX Legends Tour Series has enjoyed record-breaking car counts in the nearly 30-year history of the division competing in Northern California, averaging 30 cars per event throughout the season. Bakersfield’s Colton Page is the most recent Legends winner at Madera on July 22.



Kaine Betancourt is atop the INEX Bandolero standings followed by Andrew Williams and Brandon Glick. A 20-lap event is on tap for the youngest drivers at Madera Speedway.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 9pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 11am. Practice hits the track at 1pm. Opening ceremonies are set for 6:00pm with all four main events to follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Vukovich Classic

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win Summer SpeedFest

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR