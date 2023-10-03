A Rally for the ROVAL: Joey Logano, Michael Waltrip Kick Off Race Week

Getting fans revved up for an action-packed weekend at America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bank of America kicked off race week with a Bank of America™ 400 pep rally in the heart of the Queen City on Tuesday. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and motorsports analyst Michael Waltrip joined speedway and bank executives to preview the upcoming weekend.

As the cutoff race for the playoffs, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 is known for its unpredictability, making it a must-watch event for fans, and a challenge for the drivers who have to navigate the high-speed oval and tight, technical road course.

Tuesday’s pep rally featured a performance by the Johnson C. Smith pep band, samples of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s signature Rocky ROVAL ice cream, games and more. The festivities served as a prelude to three days of fun to come at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Kicking off with Fan Friday, ticket-holders from 50 states and 13 foreign countries will enjoy a Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest, hauler parade, fireworks show and concert by country music star Tim Dugger. Saturday’s entertainment includes a live show of the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast and concert by cover band Alter Ego. Sunday’s infield pre-race concert features Riley Green.

