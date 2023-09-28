Thunder on the Hill Salutes & Applaudes the Acomplishments of Glenn & Bonita Hyneman, 35th Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Season in the Planning for 2024

The words iconic and legendary say it all when I reflect on the history of Glenn and Bonita Hyneman and the 126 Racing Team.

I’m fortunate, that my time in racing offered me the opportunity to watch all the years of the 126 movement. As a race official in some capacity, and at different tracks in the area, I have personally seen the impact this team had on local racing. Glenn and Boneita always pushed the envelope to be a better team always in the chase of a win, and in turn, they elevated their competitors both on the track and in the pits. It goes without saying, they made race tracks, organizations and officials step up their game as well.

I could recall many stories between Team 126 and myself over the years, but I will hold those thoughts for another day.

Instead, we extend our sincere appreciation to this team for their support and commitment over the many, many years. Local racing is better today thanks to the participation of Glenn and Bonita Hyneman, and I feel that I am better at what I do in racing thanks to Glenn. It’s hard to imagine walking the pits on race night and not seeing the familiar #126 and the team actively preparing the car for action. I’ll miss those off the record comments exchanged between Glenn and I as well as the joyous hugs from Bonita after a good run or a visit to victory lane.

Glenn, Bonita and the 126 Team have been a staple at Thunder on the Hill. They are the only car owners that have won both a modified and 410 sprint car Thunder on the Hill Title as well as feature wins in both classes. As car owners, Glenn and Boneita were Thunder on the Hill winners in more then thirty of the thirty-four year run of Thunder on the Hill. Again, we say thank you and this legacy will live on forever.

Since that first Thunder on the Hill event at Grandview Speedway in August of 1990, when Steve Smith took the inaugural win, one-hundred and fifty-two Thunder events were presented distributing in excess of 5.6 million dollars.

Looking to 2024, Tuesday night, June 11 the Jesse Hockett Classic will return with Thunder on the Hill once again hosting the opening event of the USAC Non-wing Sprint National Tour. This popular double-header will find the NASCAR Modifieds sharing the program with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Always a popular event, Tuesday night, July 2 will host the Hodnett Cup, the $10,000 to win Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series event as it returns to Grandview Speedway. The NASCAR Modifieds will once again be on this race card. Rico will be looking for the “hat trick” in 2024.

Although the date is not confirmed as yet, we did get the nod that the High Limit 410 Sprints will also be back on the Hill in 2024. Rico Abreu won the first ever High Limit Sprint event in the Northeast at Grandview on July 26 and in addition, won the 2022 Thunder on the Hill Speed Week event.

Also returning in 2024 is the Balls to the Wall 50 for Modifieds and the 602 Sportsman will also be on the program with both divisions taking part in the unique Invert Race format. The date for this event will be confirmed shortly.

Check out our website and visit Facebook to stay up to date on all coming Thunder on the Hill Racing Series news.

We extend our appreciation to the many sponsors who helped present this popular series. We salute our long time Series Sponsor NAPA Auto Parts as well as Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, Rich Mar Florist and GT Radiator Repairs. We’re looking to their return in 2024.

