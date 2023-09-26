50th Running of the Prestigious Harvest Classic Speeds Into Madera This Weekend

One of the most storied events in asphalt open wheel racing continues its great tradition this Friday and Saturday night at Madera Speedway with the 50th running of the Harvest Classic. Speedtour Super Modifieds will thunder around the fastest one-third mile in the west with a full field of the fastest short track cars in the world in action. Friday action will include the championship round for the local Madera Late Models.



Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7pm each night. All tickets are general admission and available at the gates. Friday tickets are $20 for adults, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10, and kids five and under are free. Saturday’s prestigious national Super Modified shootout is priced at $30 for adults, seniors are $25, youth ages 6-12 are $20, and kids five and under are free. Grandstands open at 4pm Friday and 6pm Saturday. Races will also be available live on www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV and available in tape-delay on MAVTV.



The Harvest Classic has been the site for many historic and exciting moments throughout its 49 years of competition, including the first win for Toni Breidinger in USAC Ford Focus Midgets on the way to her record-breaking career in the division. Audra Sasselli is also a former USAC Sprint Car feature winner at the Harvest Classic. Jesse Love won the BCRA Midget portion in 2018 to become the youngest winner in series history and carried that victory to the series championship. Davey Hamilton, Jr. won the 2014 Harvest Classic combined Sprint Car and Super Modified feature for one his earliest big victories as well.



Who will write their names in the history books in 2023? They will have to conquer the healthiest field of Super Modifieds at Madera Speedway in decades. Indianapolis 500 veteran Davey Hamilton, his National Sprint Car Hall of Fame father Kenny Hamilton, Colton Nelson, and Bryan Warf lead the Idaho Gem State contingent into Madera. Drivers from Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Washington are also entered.



Mark Sargent, son of the legendary Hall of Famer Marshall Sargent, Mike and Justin Funkhouser, Tim Skogland, and Bobby Dalton are among the California drivers aiming for Harvest Classic glory as well. The Speedtour Super Modifieds tribute to Donnie Large, Sr. will be a 40-lap race on Saturday night.



Also on Saturday night is the $2,500-to-win Dick Whalen Tribute for the NCMA Sprint Cars in a 30-lap feature. A 50-50 Raffle for Valley Children’s Hospital will be included in the festivities. Fans will be paired with a driver and will get to visit victory lane if their driver wins.



Legends of Kearney Bowl in honor of Kenny Takeuchi, BCRA Vintage Midgets, and Focus Midgets are also scheduled.



Friday action concludes the 2023 Madera local championships with Mini Stocks, Hobby Stocks, Late Models, and MSTs competing. Fans will also get to witness Super Modified practices and the first Focus feature of the weekend.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings.

Madera Speedway PR