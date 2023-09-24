AI Robots Infiltrate Texas Motor Speedway for Nascar’s Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400

Texas Motor Speedway partnered with 20th Century Studios and the upcoming sci-fi thriller “The Creator” for a takeover at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 24 for its Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This 267-lap, 400-mile event is the first race of the Round of 12 (second round of four) of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Fans at Texas Motor Speedway will also be treated to in-race trailer play and the chance to see film-themed AI robots amongst the crowds at the race. “The Creator” opens exclusively in theaters September 29.

An epic sci-fi action thriller set amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, “The Creator” stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney.

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war … and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, with a screenplay by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz from a story by Gareth Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

TMS PR