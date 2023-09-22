Dover Motor Speedway partners with Fall Fest at Fifer’s

Eight miles southwest of Dover Motor Speedway, Miles the Monster is in a new, agricultural form this autumn during the annual Fall Fest at Fifer’s.

This year, Fifer’s famous walk-through cornfield, now in its 18th year, is known as the “Motor Maze, presented by Dover Motor Speedway,” featuring Miles the Monster. The popular corn maze is open during Fall Fest at Fifer’s, which begins Saturday, Sept. 23 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 4. The event is open Mondays-Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

In addition to Miles’ inclusion in the corn maze, Dover Motor Speedway’s display at the event features the famous Monster Trophy, the Mach 1 Ford Mustang pace car, giveaways, enter-to-win NASCAR tickets and photo opportunities, as well as information about the 2024 NASCAR weekend.

Dover’s display is open for seven consecutive Saturdays beginning Sept. 23. Also, all Fall Fest at Fifer’s admission proceeds on Friday, Sept. 29 will be donated to Speedway Children’s Charities, Dover Motor Speedway chapter, benefiting Delaware children in need. SCC-Dover-labeled bags will be available for $10 – perfect for loading apples and/or pumpkins. SCC-Dover is seeking applicants for its next round of charitable donations. Interested organizations can learn more about requirements and apply at www.speedwaycharities.org/ grants/dover-grants/.

“We are thrilled to partner in this longtime Delaware tradition,” said Gary Camp, vice president of marketing and communications for Dover Motor Speedway and executive director, Speedway Children’s Charities Dover Motor Speedway chapter. “Much like we feel about our annual NASCAR race weekend, a visit to Fifer’s in the fall is a can’t-miss experience for everyone from our region. This partnership is win-win, and we hope to use the opportunity to engage with guests to raise funds and awareness for our SCC DMS efforts to deliver much needed support to children in our community.”

Fall activities for kids of all ages, games, the popular corn maze and farm fresh food items are the centerpiece of Fall Fest at Fifer’s, from picking pumpkins and apples to grabbing cider and donuts from the Farm Store. Located at 1919 Allabands Mill Road in Camden-Wyoming, Delaware, Fifer’s has been a staple of the First State’s agricultural community since its founding in 1919. Approximately 100,000 guests will visit Fall Fest over the course of the season.

Visit www.fiferorchards.com/fall- fest-2023/ for more information and a full list of Fall Fest at Fifer’s activities.

FOLLOW US:

Keep track of all of Dover Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook (@MonsterMile), X, the platform formerly known as Twitter (@MonsterMile) and Instagram (@MonsterMile). Keep up with all the latest information on DoverMotorSpeedway.com and our mobile app.

DMS PR