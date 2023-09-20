Shasta 125 Set for October 14, Featuring Super Late Models, North State Modifieds, Bombers, and Hornets

Shasta Speedway hosts the $3,000 to win Shasta 125 for Super Late Models on October 14! The annual post-season event features North State Modifieds, Bombers, and Hornets also competing. Friday’s action features practice action from 4pm to dark as well.

The Super Late Model event will follow Shasta Speedway rules and have a $100 entry fee. The event pays $3000 to win, $2000 for second, $1500 for third, and $1000 down to 20th position. Last year’s Shasta 125 saw Coquille, Oregon’s David Miller claim the coveted victory. Hoosier Tires pre-orders close on October 6th.

Bombers will be a 40-lap feature utilizing Shasta rules, paying $500 to win. The Hornet event will be open to all varieties of Hornets, B4s, and Roadrunners. Drivers can utilize their local track rules when competing in this special 30-lap Open Show.

North State Modifieds compete all over Northern California with this Shasta Speedway round serving as the season-finale.

Shasta Speedway PR