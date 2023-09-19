Elko Speedway - Thunderstruck 93

The Super Late Models of the ASA Midwest Tour return to Elko Speedway for the first time since 2017 for Thunderstruck 93 on Saturday, September 23rd. The 125-lap race will honor Elko Speedway Hall of Famer "Thunder" Dan Ryan Sr., who passed away in 2009 after a three-year battle with ALS.

A full slate of racing action will take place on Saturday, September 23rd featuring a double-feature night of local racing. The night will host Late Models, Power Stocks, Thunder Cars, Legends, Bandoleros, all capped off with the 125-lap ASA Midwest Tour feature event.

Jake Ryan, son of the late Dan Ryan, will be competing in the weekly Late Model division in memory of his father. The second Late Model feature of the night will run 39 laps in honor of Dan Ryan Sr. and his original car number at Elko Speedway.

The ASA Midwest Tour has put on 14 fantastic shows at Elko Speedway including the series' first-ever event on April 28, 2007. Two-time series champion Dan Fredrickson, who will be racing on Saturday, has 4 Midwest Tour wins at Elko, the only driver with more than one.

The Big 8 Series took over Thunderstruck 93 sanctioning in 2018 and 2019, with Owin Giles and Jacob Goede taking home wins. This will be the first time Thunderstruck 93 has returned to the Minnesota Track after a 3-year hiatus.

Gabe Sommers currently holds the ASA Midwest Tour points lead by 79 over Justin Mondeik with two races left in the 2023 season. Mathematically, Sommers could clinch the 2023 ASA Midwest Tour championship at Elko Speedway.

The ASA Midwest Tour will be joined by Late Models, Power Stocks, Thunder Cars, Legends, and Bandoleros. Gates open at 4:30pm CT with racing slated to begin at 7:00.

The Thunderstruck 93 event is also in benefit of "A Race Worth Winning" - ALS. More information of the non-profit can be found here.

For more information on Elko Speedway, go to www.elkospeedway.com. Information on the ASA Midwest Tor can be found at www.midwesttour.racing.

Elko Speedway PR