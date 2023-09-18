Perris Auto Speedway Schedule Changes

Perris Auto Speedway promoter Don Kazarian has announced the following changes to the 2023 schedule.

The PASSCAR event scheduled for September 30th has been canceled due to the fair opening five days from the date and the extensive fair setup activities that will be occurring that weekend. The Trailer Figure 8 race scheduled for the fair event on October 14th has been canceled. It will be replaced with the Mini Stocks on the road course. This will be a points race for the division only. No Iron Man points will be awarded. The pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00. The main event for the USAC/CRA race on November 11th will be 30 laps.

Advanced tickets for every regular (not the fair dates) race at The PAS are available until 7:00 p.m. on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one hour east of Los Angeles and one hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

PAS PR