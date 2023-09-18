Grandview Speedway Nascar Modified and Sportsman Season Complete, Kressley & Watt Are Champions, Gular & Hirthler Top Winners, Three More Race Events on Schedule

The 61st anniversary season of auto racing action at Grandview Speedway for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman concluded this past weekend with two exciting and action packed racing events during the Freedom 76 weekend of action.

However, racing is not quite over yet this year, as this Saturday, September 23 will feature Round 8 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars along with the Xcel 600 Modifieds in action starting at 6 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event.

The final racing events of the 2023 season will also be with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action with the Tim Pauch Memorial weekend of racing.

Friday, October 13 will find an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Vintage double header plus the addition of the Linda’s Chargers starting at 7 pm.

Saturday, October 14 will also feature an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro & Vintage double header plus the addition of the Xcel 600 Modifieds and Roadrunners starting at 5 pm. All Prices for the October events are the same as the September 23 event.

The 2023 season for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds was brought to an exciting conclusion this past Saturday night with the running of the 53rd annual Freedom 76, which was won by invader Ryan Godown for the second time in his career, having previously won the 2021 race.

Godown was challenged by several different drivers during the race, but managed to hold off all challenges to score a win worth $33,790, which included purse and bonus money. For Godown, it was his sixth career Saturday night NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series win at Grandview, plus three Thunder on the Hill series wins, giving him nine total for his Grandview career.

Brett Kressley picked up his first ever Grandview Speedway point title, being officially crowned T. P. Trailer Modified Champion during trackside ceremonies last Saturday night. Kressley ended the season with three wins, 13 top five’s, and 16 top ten finishes in 18 events this season.

The entire 2023 season of T.P. Trailer Modified racing was competitive from beginning to end, as eleven different drivers reached victory lane. Mike Gular was the leading winner with four checkered flags, followed by Champion Kressley with three. Doug Manmiller and Craig Von Dohren each scored two wins, while one time feature winners included Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Tim Buckwalter, Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer, Ryan Watt, and Ryan Godown.

The final top twenty in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 4711, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 4589, 3. Jeff Strunk – 4187, 4. Doug Manmiller – 4069, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 3738, 6. Ryan Watt – 3646, 7. Mike Gular – 3464, 8. Ryan Grim – 3455, 9. Tim Buckwalter – 3387, 10. Eddie Strada – 3131, 10. Mike Lisowski – 3131, 12. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 2719, 13. Jimmy Leiby – 2609, 14. Kevin Hirthler – 2546, 15. Kevin Graver Jr, - 2358, 16. Justin Grim – 2329, 17. Jesse Leiby – 2115, 18. Craig Whitmoyer – 2052, 19. John Willman – 2010, 20. Nate Brinker – 1758.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman season was also super competitive, with the leading feature winner Brian Hirthler, scoring the win in the 10th annual Freedom 38 Championship race last Friday evening. Hirthler picked up $3500 for the win including purse and bonus money. With the win, Hirthler ends the season as the all-time leading feature winner in the division with 21 career victories.

Teenager Logan Watt was officially crowned T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman Champion last Saturday after having an outstanding first season at Grandview. Watt finished the year with two wins, 8 top five’s, and 14 top ten finishes in 17 events.

For the 2023 season, twelve different drivers visited the winner’s circle led by Hirthler who scored three wins. Champion Watt, Kyle Smith and Brad Grim each scored two wins, with Logan Bauman, Ryan Graver, Hunter Iatalese, Addison Meitzler, Mike Schneck Jr., Ronnie Solomon, Decker Swinehart, and Dylan Swinehart each taking one checkered flag.

The final top twenty in points for the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman are 1. Logan Watt – 4182, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3933, 3. Kyle Smith – 3754, 4. Cody Manmiller – 3322, 5. Addison Meitzler – 3266, 6. Brett Gilmore – 3223, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 3172, 8. Ryan Graver – 3102, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 2959, 10. Logan Bauman – 2841, 11. Mike Schneck Jr. – 2690, 12. Parker Guldin – 2164, 13. Nathan Mohr – 2147, 14. Jesse Landis – 2124, 15. Brad Grim – 1950, 16. Nathan Horn – 1925, 17. Decker Swinehart – 1798, 18. Michael Burrows – 1744, 19. Dakota Kohler – 1706, 20. Kenny Bock – 1695.

Some final totals for the bonus and lap prize money for Saturday night’s Freedom 76: Frank Cozze led laps 1-6 and earned $280 in lap money, Rick Laubach led laps 7-11 and earned $260 in lap money, while Ryan Godown led laps 12-76 and picked up $2629 in lap money. All totaled the lap prize money, which saw some additions on race night, totaled $3169. THANK YOU to all 109 sponsors who contributed to the 76-lap race!

The bonus money for the Freedom 76 totaled 4357.76, and combined with the lap prize money, the total extras for the race came out to $7526.76!!! THANK YOU once again to everyone who helped make the 2023 Freedom 76 weekend a successful one!

A previously scheduled race for October 6 has been removed from the schedule by the organizers of the race event.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 6 pm.

Friday, October 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Linda’s Speedway Chargers – 7 pm.

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds, Roadrunners – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR