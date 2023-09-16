Wynn Las Vegas Unveils “Ultimate Race Week” Talent Roster and Event Partners for Acclaimed Daylife and Nightlife Venues

Wynn Nightlife, Wynn Las Vegas’ premier nightlife division, debuts its exclusive artist lineup and event partners for the 2023 “Ultimate Race Week” beginning Wednesday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 19 at the iconic destinations of XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club. The Ultimate Race Week is anchored by the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix occurring Nov. 16 through Nov. 18, and includes unrivaled celebrations headlined by the world’s top DJs.

Marshmello kicks off the Ultimate Race Week festivities at XS Nightclub on Wednesday, Nov. 15 followed by the Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers, Swedish House Mafia, Calvin Harris, and a special late-night affair with Diplo and Dom Dolla. Closing out the weekend on Sunday, Nov. 19, Wynn Nightlife, in partnership with Framework, presents RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set) and Black Coffee sharing the stage for the first-time ever.

Encore Beach Club hosts daytime pre-race celebrations beginning Friday, Nov. 17 with Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine. On Saturday, Nov. 18, be a part of ESPN’s Official Pre-Race Party featuring Marshmello with special guest Tyga. The Chainsmokers round out the weekend with a performance on Sunday, Nov. 19.

“Wynn Nightlife is excited to pair the top sports event in the world with the biggest names in nightlife entertainment,” said Ryan Jones, vice president of Wynn Nightlife. “We’ve curated an incredible lineup that delivers a superior experience, and positions Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub as the leading place for fans to celebrate the inaugural Las Vegas race.”

XS Nightclub

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Marshmello

Thursday, Nov. 16: Sports Illustrated Circuit Series with The Chainsmokers

Friday, Nov. 17: Swedish House Mafia

Saturday, Nov. 18: Calvin Harris plus Diplo and Dom Dolla (late night performance)

Sunday, Nov. 19: RÜFÜS DU SOL (DJ Set)and Black Coffee

Encore Beach Club

Friday, Nov. 17: Dom Dolla and Purple Disco Machine

Saturday, Nov. 18: ESPN’s Official Pre-Race Party with Marshmello and special guest Tyga

Sunday, Nov. 19: The Chainsmokers

Fans interested in purchasing tickets or VIP tables to experience Wynn Nightlife’s roster of artists during the Ultimate Race Week are encouraged to visit WynnNightlife.com.