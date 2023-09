After a two-year and 10-month ordeal with the Department of Water Resources (DWR), the Judge in our case granted a Motion for Summary Judgment in favor of DWR. All of us at the Speedway are determined to coexist and continue operations if and when the construction begins. We want to thank everyone for their efforts to support #saveperris and if we need your support in the future we will let you know.

Thank you,

Don Kazarian