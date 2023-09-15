Evergreen Raceway Dale Fey Memorial for Late Models paying $2000-to-win/$350 to start

On Sunday, October 1, Evergreen Raceway is honored to present the Dale Fey Memorial for the DW Machine & Fabricating Co., Late Models and presented by Wheels Bar & Grill of Nuangola.

The race is being run in celebration of the 1990 Evergreen Raceway Street Stock champion who made a lasting impression as both a competitor and fan favorite to all who knew him.

50 laps will make up the race distance with an impressive $2000-to-win and $350 to start. There will also be random draws for bonus money through the efforts of many of Dale’s family and friends.

Dale passed away in March of this year at age 59. He was a lifelong motorsports enthusiast especially when it came to Evergreen. When the track reopened in 1988, Dale, who had been running Late Models on dirt at Selinsgrove Speedway, built a Chevelle Street Stock and after posting numerous top finishes he would take his career first win on August 27, which was the qualifier for the Race of Champions National Parts Peddler Street Stock Championship later that year at Pocono raceway. Two years later he was a division champion.

Following his title Dale was looking to expand in his racing endeavors and got behind the wheel of a Modified stock car. Naturally he was a steady runner with the car although he would only claim a lone win in June 1995.

By the late ‘90’s Dale was jumping between the Modified and a Late Model. And, not surprising the always hard charger scored wins once getting back to the full fender car. He even saw the checkers at Mahoning Valley Speedway.

Dale continued to race through the early 2000’s although after hanging up his helmet he never shied away from his beloved Evergreen as he was often seen walking the pits and taking in the action with his dad Jack Fey.

His late uncle, Carl Fey, was also an Evergreen Late Model racer in the late 1970’s and early 1980s.

Prior to his passing Dale had a Late Model build and tapped the services of Micah Adams to drive. Sadly he never got to see the car race as he died before the start of the season. Adams, a rookie with the class, has driven the car to five straight top-5s and sits third in points, only 33 behind leader Mike Sweeney and 22 in back of Nick Ross.

With $2000 on the line for the winner and $350 to take the green a solid field is expected which will include both local and regional Late Model stars that are planning to take in the Dale Fey Memorial.

Also running on the October 1 show will be Race #6 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series takes place for the 4-Cylinder Stocks/Hobby Stocks along with the Harry’s U-Pull-It Street Stocks, McNulty Funeral Home Novice’s and Rotten and Forgotten.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. Pit admission is $40 per person. Main grandstands gates open at noon. Adult admission is only $12 with kids 12 and under free. Racing will begin at 2:00 pm.

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township.

