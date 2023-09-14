UNOH and Ohio Logistics Extend Craftsman Truck Series Entitlement With Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH) and Ohio Logistics to extend the long-running entitlement sponsorship of Bristol’s September NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race.



UNOH, headquartered in Lima, Ohio, has sponsored the race since 2012. The race’s presenting sponsor, Ohio Logistics, joined the entitlement in 2019.



“Everyone at the University of Northwestern Ohio is thrilled to extend our partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway to sponsor the Craftsman Truck Series Playoff race in September,” said Dr. Jeffrey A. Jarvis, president of UNOH. “The opportunities this entitlement relationship has given our students, staff, and facility since we started have been immeasurable. The relationships we have established with the staff at Bristol Motor Speedway, the race teams, and the fans have made our decision to extend again an easy one.”



The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics is traditionally a part of the America’s Night Race weekend and anchors that weekend’s Thursday doubleheader with the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200. For the last five years, the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics has been a part of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs.



“The University of Northwestern Ohio and Ohio Logistics have been wonderful partners for Bristol Motor Speedway over the years and we are grateful for their continued support through this important entitlement sponsorship of our NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race in September,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “We appreciate their partnership and both companies have become an integral part of our sponsorship family.”



Said Chuck Bills, president and CEO of Ohio Logistics: “We are incredibly fortunate and thankful to be aligned with UNOH to partner with Bristol Motor Speedway for this amazing NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series sponsorship. We are excited to extend this entitlement as it provides the perfect platform for us to achieve our marketing and business goals and objectives.”

