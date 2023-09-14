Martinsville Speedway to Support Local YMCA in Upcoming Track Laps for Charity Event Ahead of ValleyStar Credit Union 300

Buckle up and get ready to ride around the famed short track in Martinsville Speedway’s Track Laps for Charity event on Thursday, Sept. 21, kicking off the weekend festivities before the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 – NASCAR’s biggest and most prestigious late model stock car race.

Fans will have the opportunity to drive 8-10 laps in their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a donation of $25. All proceeds will support the local Martinsville-Henry County YMCA.

“We love the Track Laps events here at Martinsville Speedway, because it provides our fans such a unique experience while benefitting our community and our friends at the local YMCA,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “Welcoming the fans and seeing the smiles on their faces as they drive around the track, a track that’s made champions and seen some historic racing moments, is an amazing feeling.”

Late Model powerhouses Peyton Sellers, Brenden “Butterbean” Queen and Carter Langley will open Thursday evening’s event by driving pace car laps with four lucky winners in pace cars from each of the Virginia Triple Crown tracks – South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

“The Y is excited to be the charity of choice for the Martinsville Speedway Track Laps for Charity event,” said Brad Kinkema, Facility Director and CEO of Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. “I can't think of anything better than the YMCA and NASCAR together.”

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must abide by the following rules to provide all participants with a safe experience:

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Drivers and each individual passenger must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Martinsville Speedway personnel in the Official Chevrolet Camaro Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Martinsville Speedway will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

Track Laps for Charity will take place from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, with Sellers, Huffman, Langley and Butterbean available for autographs in the infield following participants’ track laps.

Butterbean is entering the Virginia Triple Crown finale with a win under his belt after taking the victory at Langley Speedway in July. Sellers, however, is the reigning Triple Crown Champion following his win at last year’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway, making them both strong contenders for the upcoming Late Model race.

The ValleyStar Credit Union 300, the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race and the Virginia Triple Crown finale, will return for an evening of intense competition on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m., with practice and qualifying beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Tickets to the Valley Start Credit Union 300 are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com.

