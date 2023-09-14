9th Annual KerbyStrong Race This Saturday At Macon IL Speedway

The ninth annual KerbyStrong will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at Macon Speedway, Macon, IL. Hotlaps start at 6 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models, Red’s Place Big 10 Modifieds, and Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman will have special events with extra pay. Three other divisions will also race.

This annual fundraiser is held in memory of Kerby Damery, a highly respected, competitive driver who enjoyed life and racing in his hometown track at Macon Speedway. In 2007 at age 42, Kerby was diagnosed with stage 4 appendix cancer. He fought valiantly for eight years and on Feb. 8, 2015, he won the checkered flag of life.

In his memory, a registered 501(c) (3) charitable Foundation was created with proceeds to benefit local cancer patients who need help with transportation, prescriptions, medical equipment, or any other need(s) as deemed necessary.

“The mission of the KerbyStrong Foundation is to inspire others to never give up, provide education about cancer screenings and provide support for cancer patients and their families,” says Nikki Damery, Kerby Damery’s widow, and Executive Director of the KerbyStrong Foundation. “This Saturday night, our Annual KerbyStrong race helps us to remember Kerby and his orange and blue late model car #10 – his passion to always give back to help others.”

This year’s KerbyStrong gold sponsors: Macon Speedway, Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, Decatur Memorial Foundation, Phoenix Tile Distributors, Inc., Operators Union 965, the Hayes Family, and Damery Brother Motorsports. Other sponsors include Illini Pharmacy, Dynagraphics, McLeod Trucking, Green Hyundai, Decatur Battery, Carpenters Local 270, as well as many in-kind donations.

Joining the Pro Lates, Mods, and Sportsman will be the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros, DIRTcar Hornets, and DIRTcar Pro Mods. Not only will fans be watching the tight battles to the checkered, the track, regional, national, and Big 10 point battles are down to the final couple of weeks.

Grandstand admission for Saturday’s race is just $15 per person, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit gates open at 4:00 PM, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing is at 7:00.

Macon Speedway PR