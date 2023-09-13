Championship Battles Near Conclusion in Saturday’s Action at Delta Speedway

The 13th points race of the 2023 Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union season slides onto the dirt this Saturday night. The penultimate race for the $1000-to-win championships includes competition for Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints at the 1/7th mile dirt oval at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton.



An exciting season of Micro Sprint racing nears its conclusion and race fans are encouraged to check out the final rounds of the year!



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



Sacramento’s Austin Wood enjoyed a successful Dual at Delta during Labor Day weekend, sweeping the Non-Wing main events to move into the points lead on the strength of five wins on the season. Wood leads season long points leader Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos by 24 markers. Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff remains in third, 52-points in arrears. Jeffery Pahule of Brentwood and Mattix Salmon of Fresno make up the balance of the top-five. Non-Wing competes in a 30-lap feature for $500 to win on Saturday night.



Wood also leads the championship in the winged Super 600 division with a 15-point cushion over Pahule. 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton sits in third followed closely by Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis is fifth. Super 600 also competes in a 30-lap race for $500 to win.



Wood looks to join previous Delta Speedway championship sweepers Brandon Carey of Ripon in 2016, Caden Sarale of Stockton in 2019 through 2021, and Panella in 2022.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward has won nearly 20 Micro Sprint races this season including the 2023 Hoosier Tire California Speedweek before sweeping the Dual at Delta for Restricted. The two wins were worth a total of $900 for the young driver. Ward has accumulated a nearly insurmountable 75-point lead after four main event wins this season. 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta is second. Josiah Vega of Antioch, Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Hayden Stepps of Oakdale round out the top-five. Restricted races in a 25-lap main event for $300 to win.



2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis has leaned on his experience in the series for Delta’s youngest drivers. Davis has nearly clinched back-to-back track championships with eight exciting wins this year. Heston Stepps of Oakdale and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta are separated by just six points in the battle for second overall. David Anderson of Clayton and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights make up the rest of the top-five. Jr. Sprint competes in a 20-lap feature for $200 to win!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

