The Tradition Continues: 2024 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler Weekend Set for April 27th & 28th

Stafford Speedway officials have announced that the 2024 NAPA Spring Sizzler® weekend will be held April 27th and 28th. The racing format for the biggest Modified race of the year will remain the same as the 2022 & 2023 editions with the NAPA Auto Parts Duel qualifying events held on Saturday, April 27th. The weekend will be capped with the 52nd running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®, a 100 lap $20,000 to win Open Modified event.

Ticket renewals will become available late 2023.

Mark your calendar for the biggest Modified event of the year, the tradition continues.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR