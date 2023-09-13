Modified and Street Stocks highlight busy night of racing on September 23 for Greg and Rich Long Hall of Fame Tribute at Mahoning Valley Speedway

Fans of Mahoning Valley Speedway will be in for plenty of great action when the paved ¼-mile oval swings back into action on Saturday evening, September 23 with the presentation of the Greg and Rich Long Hall of Fame Tribute Night.

Race time is 5:00 pm.

The Modifieds will be running in a 97-lap/$2970-to-win feature while the Street Stocks will compete in a 40-lap cone race paying $970 to win.

Both race purses have additional cash going out to the finishing order plus there will be lap money bonuses added as well.

Modified and Street Stock drivers will pick for heat starting spots and a redraw of the top three in each will then determine the respective feature line-ups. Also for those two events there will be 100 ‘show-up’ points towards the regular season championship points.

Greg and Rich Long, each inductees into the Dorney Park Speedway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame, have been staples at both facilities for decades. As a driver Greg has ensued a winning Late Model career beginning at Dorney and then Mahoning behind the wheel of his signature No. 97. Of his numerous trips to Victory Lane, his best would be considered on May 9, 1987 at Mahoning. That was the day of the revived track’s opener and in front of a capacity crowd he would become the very first feature winner.

All the while as Greg was driving, his brother Rich was alongside as the crew chief and not just for him. Rich was always ready to lend his knowledge to everyone and anyone who sought out his expert assistance in car set-ups. And when it comes to Mahoning Valley Speedway he has stepped in many times to assist in any way possible to provide help from behind the scenes.

The Long legacy and the No. 97 lives on as Greg’s daughter, Jillian Snyder, is among the stars of the Street Stock division. Heading into the upcoming Long Tribute night she is sits atop the division standings. And making sure her car remains at the forefront are her dad and uncle.

The Long brothers have a deep passion for Mahoning Valley Speedway and remain dedicated supporters of the track and all local racing. During intermission they along with their family will be saluted in Victory Lane.

The Greg and Rich Long Tribute will be a very full night of racing. Aside from the special Modified and Street Stocks mains, there will be the make-up July 15 Street Stock and Pro 4 features run. Plus Race #5 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series for the 4-Cylinder Stock/Hobby Stocks will take place.

Dirt Mods, Pro 4s and Futures will also be competing plus the visiting Micro Stocks join in and the popular JuiceBox Division takes to the track during intermission.

Pit gates open at 11:00 am. Early paid practice ($25 per car) will take place from noon to 2:00 pm. Warm-ups begin at 3:00 pm and racing starts at 5:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $18. Pits are $45. Driver sign-ins are from 2:00 to 3:15.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR