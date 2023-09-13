Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway 602 Crate Modified Dual Track Series Race#5 headlines Sunday race action

The Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series for the 602 Crate Modifieds returns to the 1/3-mile paved oval this coming Sunday, September 17, with Race #5 presented by O & S Maintenance of Moscow.

And, with two races to go in the DTS the points heading into Sunday’s event remain tight. Nick Baer, who was Race #4 winner on August, 13 at Evergreen and presented by Future Homes of Kunkletown, is the current Series leader over Brody George – the July 8 Race #2 winner at Evergreen and sponsored by Blue Mountain Woodworking of Bath – by a mere three markers. Neil Rutt III is just as close sitting third and only eight points behind Baer. Rutt is also the point leader at Evergreen in the 602 Crate Modified regular season standings.

The DTS opened on April 22 sponsored by Rustic Roots Salon of Lehighton at Mahoning Valley and won by Broc Brown. The Bruce George Paving and Excavating of Kunkletown Race #3 on July 8 held at Mahoning Valley went to Paulie Hartwig III.

Sunday’s 40-lap feature will pay $1000 to win, $500 for second, $400 to third, $300 for fourth with fifth on back receiving $200.

Plus each race will designate five “Lucky Draw” awards worth an additional $1000. Following each feature a random draw of five pills will be picked. Each of the numbered pills will represent a finishing position and those spots will be awarded an additional $200 courtesy the event sponsor.

Conforming track points will be kept for the Series with a point fund in place. The point fund will go to the top three in DTS standings with $1500, $1000 and $500 respectively. Drivers must participate in all six races and make a qualifying attempt in order to be eligible for the point fund. In the event of a tie then highest average finishes per driver will determine that outcome.

Each DTS race carries a $50 registration fee per car. A pill draw will determine heat starting spots. The number of heats will be determined by car counts per event. The top five from each heat will transfer to the feature with the top three doing a redraw for main event line-ups.

The finale will be held at Mahoning Valley’s Fall Brawl on October 7 and presented by Aqua Duck Water Transport of New Tripoli.

Also on Sunday’s race card will be the DW Machine & Fabricating Co., Late Models, Harry’s U-Pull-It Auto Parts Street Stocks, Himmer Graphics 4-Cylinder Stocks, McNulty Funeral Home Novice’s plus the East Coast TQ Midgets and JuiceBox Division.

Pit gates will open at 10:00 am. Pit admission is $40 per person. Main grandstands gates open at noon. Adult admission is only $12 with kids 12 and under free. Racing will begin at 2:00 pm.

The following Sunday, October 1, will be the Dale Fey Memorial for Late Models presented by Wheels Bar & Grill of Nuangola which pays tribute to the former track champion with a special 50 lap feature awarding $2000-to-win and $350 to start. Also taking place will be Race #6 of the Evergreen Raceway/Mahoning Valley Speedway Dual Track Series takes place for the 4-Cylinder Stocks/Hobby Stocks along with the Late Models, Street Stocks, Novice’s and Rotten and Forgotten.

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township. For up to date info please log onto the official track website at https://www. evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway PR