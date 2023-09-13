Penultimate Round of Madera Late Model Championships Hits Track on Saturday

The penultimate round of the MAVTV-televised Lunkderadddy Pro Late Model and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model championships hits the Madera Speedway on Saturday night. Round eight of the nine race series has routinely been one of the most unpredictable and action-packed rounds of the season, serving as a critical juncture in the highly-sought after titles. The Mini Super Toyotas and INEX Bandoleros will also be competing at the one-third mile asphalt oval at the Madera Fairgrounds.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Adult tickets are just $20, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6pm. Madera Speedway will have plenty of cold drinks for sale along with a covered main grandstand for fans to enjoy.



The Lunkderdaddy Pro Late Models have enjoyed seven different fast-time qualifiers and six different winners during the season. Fresno’s Tyler Herzog snared the Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White, and Blue Classic in June as his lone win during a campaign with six top-five finishes. Herzog has just a 14-point lead over the division’s only two-time winner of 2023, Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith.



Clovis’ Shelden Cooper has moved within 19-points of the lead after winning round seven in August for his first-career MAVTV Pro Late Model victory. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell is still squarely in the fight while still aiming for a trip to victory lane, ranking fourth and just 39 points behind. Opening night winner Robbie Kennealy of Madera is fifth in the standings.



51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout, Bass Lake’s Mike Hensley, Fresno’s Rick Thompson, Matt Erickson of La Grange, and 2022 Jr. champion Ethan Nascimento round out the top-ten.



Saturday’s event is an 80-lap contest with a 50-lap opening segment followed by a break for adjustments and MAVTV interviews. A 30-lap sprint will determine the winner.



Despite scoring six victories in the 2023 season, 11-year-old Vito Cancilla has earned just a 23-point cushion in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series championship. Wilton’s Chase Hand has earned back-to-back fast-times and a perfect seven-for-seven runner-up finishes in the 70-lap main events. Cancilla and Hand’s unprecedented consistency has them glued to the top of the leaderboard.



Bakersfield’s Taylor Mayhew is the other race winner this season, good enough for third in the standings. Madera’s Joey Kennealy has finished third in the last three consecutive races to maintain fourth in the standings. A spirited drive from the back of the field into the top-five on August 26 allowed Castro Valley’s Cameron Carraway to maintain fifth in the standings.



The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series races in 70-lap main events. They will race for 40-laps before the scheduled Mission Racing Style Tortilla Chips halfway break. A 30-lap race to the finish determines the winner.



Kaine Betancourt is atop the INEX Bandolero standings followed by Andrew Williams and Brandon Glick. A 20-lap event is on tap for the youngest drivers at Madera Speedway.



Mini Super Toyotas will also compete on Saturday night in a 30-lap contest, with the field chasing Patrick Geiger and Kyle Labrie at the top of the standings.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at 1pm. Practice hits the track at 3:00pm. Opening ceremonies are set for 6:00pm with all four main events to follow.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime. Check www.MAVTV.com for program listings



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Vukovich Classic

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win Summer SpeedFest

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR