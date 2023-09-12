Veteran Sullivan County Officers Rick Rumley and Jacob Hulse Named Bms Neighborhood Heroes in Tri-Cities Region

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced its Tri-Cities area Neighborhood Heroes today during a news conference at the Bristol Motor Speedway Media Center.



The BMS Neighborhood Heroes selection committee named veteran Sullivan County Officers Rick Rumley and Jacob Hulse as recipients of the prestigious award for the Tri-Cities region. The two law enforcement officers will officially be honored and celebrated on Saturday night, Sept. 16, when the BMS Neighborhood Heroes awards are officially presented during pre-race ceremonies at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, a Round of 16 Playoff race in the NASCAR Cup Series.



“In 2018 we started a mission that has become very important to us at Bristol Motor Speedway, honoring deserving individuals, groups and organizations all across the state of Tennessee,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The special program called the Bristol Motor Speedway Neighborhood Heroes recognizes first responders, military members, educators, athletes and others who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their professions to make significant impacts in the lives of others.”



The BMS Neighborhood Heroes selection committee picked Lieutenant Rumley and Sergeant Hulse for their longtime service and dedication to the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Department as well as their commitment to keeping everyone safe while tirelessly working many racing events at Bristol Motor Speedway over the years. Lieutenant Rumley, a 25-year veteran of the Sherriff’s Office and currently a patrol supervisor, is a friendly face that has been stationed at the track’s pit gate during the majority of his time here. Sergeant Hulse, who has spent 13 years with the Sherriff’s Office and currently serves as a patrol supervisor, has also worked security detail in the track’s infield for more than a decade.



“Today it’s my honor to announce that the BMS Neighborhood Heroes committee has selected Lieutenant Rick Rumley and Sergeant Jacob Hulse, two very deserving members of the Sullivan County Sherriff’s Office, as this year’s honorees from the Tri-Cities area,” Caldwell said. “These two have meant so much to their agency for many years, but also to us here at Bristol Motor Speedway, where they have both served in high profile security roles during our major NASCAR race weekends. We can’t wait to officially honor each one of them with this very special recognition on Sept. 16, prior to the green flag during America’s Night Race.”



As a surprise bonus to compliment the BMS Neighborhood Heroes recognition, United Shield International, with headquarters in Traverse City, Michigan, and one of the leading manufacturers in the world of personal ballistic and fragmentation protection equipment, is presenting both officers with new Ballistics Vests that they will be able to utilize during their important work in the field.



“It is truly a pleasure to be able to add to the BMS Neighborhood Heroes recognition by providing both Lieutenant Rumley and Sergeant Hulse with new ballistics vests to help protect our protectors,” said Brian Banducci, president of United Shield International. “On behalf of everyone at United Shield International, and special thanks to Bristol Motor Speedway for allowing us to participate in this wonderful award, we want to thank both outstanding recipients for their exemplary service to their communities and to the Speedway.”



BMS PR