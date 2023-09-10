Evergreen Raceway announces King of the Green schedule

Evergreen Raceway’s season ending marquee event, the 22nd Annual King of the Green (KoG), will be taking place over a two weekend period on October 7-8 and 13-15.

Across those dates will be open practices and racing for all track classes and centered around the Tom Wanick Jr., Memorial 125 for Tour Type Modifieds on Saturday, October 14.

Matt Hirschman is the defending KoG and Tom Wanick Memorial Jr., champion. Matter of fact in the 21 previous editions of the KoG Hirschman he has a record nine wins plus two additional victories with the Evergreen Mods portion of the event.

Last year was a track record payout of $8000 plus a record distance of 200 laps for the Modifieds.

The KoG kicks off with an open practice for all classes on Friday, October 7. Pit admission is $20 per person.

The following afternoon starting at 2:00 pm, the action gets going with twin 30-lap mains for the Evergreen Mods. Factory Stocks and Legends will go 40 laps each while the Bandolero’s will run a 25 lap feature. The JuiceBox Division will take to the track during intermission.

October 8 pit admission is $40 and main grandstands are $15. Of note the Evergreen Mods and Factory Stocks it will be the regular/final point races of the season. Racing starts at 2:00 pm.

Moving ahead to the following weekend there will be another open practice for all divisions on Friday, October 13.

Saturday will see the Tour Type Modifieds along with the Late Models in a 50-lap contest, 4-Cylinder Stocks racing 40 laps and the ATQMRA TQ Midgets facing off in a 25-lapper.

Pits open at 9:00 am and are $50 per person. Grandstands open at 11:00 am and are $20 per person. Warm-ups get underway at 11:00 am and racing starts at 1:00 pm. The Tour Type Modifieds will be receiving regular season points as well. The Late Models and 4-Cylinder Stocks will earn “show-up” points. The JuiceBox Division will also be back on Saturday.

The KoG wraps up on Sunday, October 15 with a four division slate. The 602 Crate Modifieds will race 50 laps. Street Stocks are running the “George Wambold Memorial” which will be contested over an 81-lap distance. The Novice division will run their longest race to date with a 25-lap show and likewise for the Rotten and Forgotten class which will do battle for 35-laps.

Pit admission is $50 and $18 at the grandstands. Pits open at 10:30 am, warm-ups at 12:30 and racing goes green at 2:00 pm.

More news and information about the Kin of the Green including purses will be forthcoming.

Evergreen Raceway is located on Mill Mountain Road in St. Johns, Butler Township. For up to date info please log onto the official track website at https://www.evergreenracewaypark.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/evergreenraceway

Evergreen Raceway PR