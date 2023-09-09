Forecasted Heavy Storms Cause Cancellation of Racing for September 9 at Grandview Speedway, Freedom 76 Weekend up Next on September 15-16

With an unsettled weather pattern in the area, and weather forecasts calling for storms right during race time, racing action for Saturday, September 9 has been canceled at Grandview Speedway.

The race program was to be sponsored by Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa., and was to include the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in the Championship Night final point races of the season.

This was the seventh Saturday night weather postponement of the 2023 season, yet despite the rainy weather on so many weekends, the race competition was extremely good all season long on the weeks racing was recorded into the record books.

With the cancellation of the final point night, the chase for the 2023 track championships comes to a close, with two drivers earning their first ever track titles.

Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. is officially the 2023 T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified Track Champion at Grandview Speedway, becoming the 29th different driver to win a championship in the 61-year history of the track.

Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa. is officially the 2023 T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman Track Champion, becoming the 8th different driver to claim a championship in the 12-year history of the division at the track.

More information will be released shortly about the 2023 Track Champions, who will be recognized at the Speedway during the Freedom 76 weekend of racing next week.

Racing action next weekend at Grandview Speedway will feature the Freedom 76 racing weekend, with two days of action including the T.P. Trailer 358 Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $3000 to the winner, including a $500 bonus from Lisa’s Landscaping of Hatfield, Pa., and possibly $3500 with more bonuses, along with qualifying events plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. drivers meeting at 5:30 pm. with the pill draw following the drivers meeting. Warmups are at 6:15 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $40, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $31,061 to the winner, with a possible $32,061 to win with bonuses. The number 61 signifies the speedway’s anniversary season.

The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, Low Down and Dirty cash dash paying $1276 to win, along with the Schaeffer Racing Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, fans will be able to enter the grandstand areas from the turn one or turn four gates between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets, while grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while students 10-15 with ID are $20, with children ages 9 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 9 and remain there until the 17th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 15-17.

Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available for the 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship. You can Venmo @ Tina Rogers327 through Tuesday, September 12. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Friday, October 13 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Linda’s Speedway Chargers – 7 pm.

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR