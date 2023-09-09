Official Commemorative Souvenir Program for Bass Pro Shops Night Race Honoring Kevin Harvick Available for Free in Both Print and Digital Formats

To help race fans enjoy next weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, whether they are enjoying the race at the track or watching from the comfort of their homes, track officials are making the 72-page commemorative souvenir program available for free in both printed and digital formats.



The souvenir program has been reformatted in a Broadway Play “Playbill” style size that is more convenient for fans to carry the program with them while they are at the track. The printed programs will be available to guests at a variety of locations on property during the event, including at BMS Guest Services locations, BMS souvenir stands, BMS operated camp grounds and BMS ticket booths, while supplies last.

The program features a special cover tribute design to retiring NASCAR Cup Series star Kevin Harvick, a three-time winner at Bristol who will be making his final run at the all-concrete short track as a full-time driver this weekend. The cover story by veteran NASCAR reporter Lee Spencer details Harvick’s career highlights at Bristol. There is also a feature story on recently retired legend Kurt Busch, who will be a special guest of the Speedway at track during the weekend. There is also a feature story about Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will be racing in the Food City 300 on Friday and working as an analyst in the TV booth for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday. The program also includes the weekend schedule, a Speed Reading section with lots of track news and information, driver rosters and hero pages for the Cup, Xfinity, Craftsman Truck and ARCA Series teams, a story previewing each race of the weekend, track history, track stats and a track map.



To access the free digital version, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or be on the lookout for email messages from Speedway team members as well as invitations to download the program on any one of the BMS social media channels.



The 2023 commemorative Bass Pro Shops Night Race souvenir program was designed by Learfield-IMG College Publishing in Lexington, Ky.



The Bass Pro Shops Night Race weekend features three nights of electrifying NASCAR Playoff action under the lights including Saturday night’s Cup Playoff race, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race (7 p.m., USA Network, PRN Radio). The weekend also includes the return of Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Bristol’s high banks in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday night, Sept. 15 (7:30 p.m., USA Network and PRN Radio). The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will get the fun started on Thursday night, Sept. 14, with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio). The ARCA Menards Series will open Thursday’s racing to make it a doubleheader night with the Bush’s Beans 200 (6 p.m., FS1 and MRN Radio).



Off the track there’s tons to do during your Bristol visit with lots of activities available in the BMS Fan Zone and BMS Fan Midway. Kenny Wallace and John Roberts will host Trackside Live at the Food City Fan Zone Stage on Saturday at 4 p.m. where drivers and other newsmakers will be interviewed. Country music band Midland will perform the pre-race concert Saturday at 5:30 p.m. to get the fans revved up for the traditional driver introductions, where each driver enters the stadium to a favorite song or music. There will be post-race entertainment on Thursday and Friday, as DJ Sterl the Pearl will host the world-famous Foam Party after the Thursday night double-header, and country music singer Tim Dugger will perform after Friday night’s Food City 300.



To purchase tickets, please visit the Bristol Motor Speedway website or call the BMS Ticket Sales Center at (866) 415-4158.

BMS PR