Friday, Sep 08

Friday, September 8th Maybury Kids Night / TC 13 Shoot Out at Stafford Speedway Postponed Due to Rain

Speedway News
Friday, Sep 08 8
Friday, September 8th Maybury Kids Night / TC 13 Shoot Out at Stafford Speedway Postponed Due to Rain

The Friday, September 8th Maybury Kids Night / TC 13 Shootout program at Stafford Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain and lightening in the area.  The Maybury Material Handling Kids Night will be rescheduled to Friday, September 22nd while the TC 13 Shootout will be moved to NAPA Championship Night on September 29th.  All tickets for September 8th will be good for either the September 22nd or September 29th event.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Fan Favorites Alter Ego and Door, Bumper, Clear Headline Night Under the Covers Last Call For Harvick on Bristol Motor Speedway’s Concrete High Banks »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.