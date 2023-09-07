Rescheduled Bass Tire Family Night Set for Saturday, October 7

Racing returns to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, October 7 for the rescheduled Bass Tire Family Night, highlighted by the Bass Tire 100 for the Pro Late Models, the penultimate race of the 2023 season.

A tight points battle looms in the Pro Late Models, with two-time and defending track champion Dylan Fetcho holding a 21-point lead at a pivotal point in the season over Hunter Wright and Jackson Boone, who sit tied for second in the standings. Fetcho extended his points lead on July 29 with a win in the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour event at “America’s Favorite Short Track.”

The Outlaws return to Nashville for their only appearance of the 2023 season, rescheduled from the August 12 date. All six quarter-mile divisions will also be in action, including Limited Late Models, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, US Air Force Legends, and Murfreesboro Fence Bandoleros. Meanwhile, the Super Trucks will crown a 2023 champion that night.

Pit passes purchased for the Saturday, August 12 weekend will be honored, but you must have that band on your person when you sign in. Sign in at the pit gate as you normally would.

Grandstand gates open at 3:00pm CT, with racing at 5:00. Adult tickets are just $15 with a special rate for seniors and military members. All kids 12 and under are free. As part of Bass Tire Family Night, there will be a US Air Force Gaming Trailer, backpack giveaways, great racing action, and more.